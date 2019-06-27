Mary Lake could play Olympics, says coach

She may be the smallest, she may be the youngest, but Mary Lake isn’t easily intimidated. The Brigham Young University star has impressed many since joining the USA squad for this season’s FIVB Volleyball Nations League.

The libero has featured in eight matches over the course of the opening four weeks of the tournament and only missed out in the final week of round-robin matches due to passport complications.

Lake, a pivotal figure at BYU since her freshman year, helped her college side to the top of the ‘opponent hitting percentage’ rankings as they reached the NCAA semi-finals.

The 20-year-old All-American’s coach, Heather Olmstead, has sung Lake’s praises in recent weeks after she burst on the USA national team indicating she’s only “going to get better”.

‘Energetic’ Lakes considering future

“[Mary’s] got a lot of energy, she’s a fun kid and she’s a hard worker, and she’s a good passer and a good defender,” Olmstead told FloVolleyball. “So I think she has the ability to keep getting better with her angles and be stable in the back row for them. If she keeps getting better and I think playing at this level and this speed, she’s going to get better.”

At just 5ft 7in, Lake’s diminutive size has not held the California-native back in the slightest. Despite being the youngest member of the American squad, her coach says she’s aware of a potential Olympic Games call-up.

“It’s something she’s always thought about [playing in Tokyo], playing on the national team and playing professionally, so I think it’s something that she’s investigating to see if it’s something she wants to do further in her career,” Olmstead said.