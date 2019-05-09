Lippuner calls time on Switzerland career

Timo Lippuner has announced his decision to step down as head coach of the Switzerland women’s volleyball team after the 2019 European Championship, calling time on his 12-year association with SwissVolley.

The 39-year-old thanked his staff and players for achieving the goal they set for themselves by qualifying for the Euros for the first time in the country’s history as he prepared to switch his focus to club volleyball after the tournament.

The Swiss team secured their place at the 2019 Euros back in January, finishing second behind Croatia in qualifying pool B to guarantee their trip to the tournament, which takes place in Hungary, Poland, Slovakia and Turkey, from August 23 to September 8.

Reflecting on his time with the Switzerland team, Lippuner told the official SwissVolley website: “After the European Championships in 2013, we set ourselves the goal of qualifying for the Euros within four to six years.

Time for a change

“Thanks to the effort of the association, the tireless efforts of the entire coaching staff, and above all the great development of the players, we have now reached this goal.

“I believe that after the great years with the national team, the time has come for a change.

“But first we tackle the EM campaign with huge motivation and I’m looking forward to our season highlight in the fall.”

Lippuner started out as assistant coach of the Switzerland team in 2007, at the age of just 27, before taking full charge of the team in 2014.

He became one of the first professional Swiss coaches to work abroad when he took charge of Rote Raben Vilsbiburg in the Bundesliga, where he is about to enter the final year of his three-year contract.

A worthy conclusion

Anne-Sylvie Monnet, director of SwissVolley, said: “Timo Lippuner has gone through a huge development with the national team over the past 12 years: from one to two friendlies against US college teams at the start of his career to the first qualifying for a European Championship finals.

“In addition, in recent years he has been coaching the junior national team as head coach or assistant coach.

“I am very grateful for his commitment and his many years of work with the national teams. I look forward to the upcoming summer and a worthy conclusion at EuroVolley 2019 at the end of August.”