Larson: We’re excited for the VNL finals in China 

USA captain Jordan Larson says the team will need to “mentally prepare” for the final round of the FIVB Volleyball Nations League after ending the preliminary stages with a straight-sets success over Thailand.

The University of Nebraska alumnus registered 11 points against the Thai side in the win, while the team produced a stunning 12 blocks, an area the skipper said they had “analysed” prior to the game.

“Thailand is always so fun to play against. I know many of the players, it is always a great time to play them,” said the 32-year-old. “I am really proud of our team for blocking a lot and being consistent for a long time.

“We analysed the style of the Thai national team and played well against them on the block. This component played an important role in today’s victory.”

The 10-year veteran of the national team said they will now head “back to States” before travelling to China the following week, where they will aim to defend their VNL title.

They will be joined by the hosts China, Brazil, Italy, Poland and Turkey – the latter being the only nation to defeat USA in the round-robin stage.

“We are excited to be participating in the Finals and hopefully we can win again like last year,” added the outside hitter.

“Now it is important for us to perform well in the Finals of the VNL. To show our best volleyball, we need to be well prepared for games in China, both physically and psychologically.”

