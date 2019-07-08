Larson ‘really proud’ to win back-to-back VNL titles

USA captain Jordan Larson admitted it is an “awesome” feeling to lead her side to a second FIVB Volleyball Nations League title in as many years.

The former University of Nebraska star played a crucial role in USA’s fightback after head coach Karch Kiraly brought her on as a substitute as they trailed Brazil 2-0 in Nanjing, China.

Larson’s experience and leadership helped USA turn the game around to win the final in five sets and take home a winners’ cheque worth $1million.

“I can’t believe it,” said a jubilant Larson, 32. “It’s an awesome feeling to come back from 2-0 as we fought really hard.

“We are definitely excited. We played an exciting match and we had a great finish. It’s been a long tournament and it wasn’t easy for us. Brazil are a great team and they deserve all the respect.”

Larson the difference-maker

USA had already beat Brazil 3-1 earlier in the week but the Green and Yellows fielded their strongest side in the showpiece final and made life extremely difficult for Larson and her team-mates.

But after Larson’s opposite number, Natalia Pereira, was forced off with a torn calf, Team USA gained momentum through their captain and fellow substitute Tori Dixon.

“I am really proud of our team,” said Larson, who has captained USA since May 2018. “I think we came out strong, but Brazil had a great first two sets. But I think we came out stronger in the end. I am really proud of our team for pulling it out together.”