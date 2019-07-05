Larson on Thompson’s ‘amazing’ display against Brazil

Jordan Larson was full of praise for young team-mate and namesake Jordan Thompson as she put on a sensational 33-point display to help USA beat Brazil 3-1 in the FIVB Volleyball Nations League.

USA captain Larson, who was making her first appearance in Nanjing, China, told TeamUSA.org that they have been “blessed” to have the collegiate star be a part of their roster.

The University of Cincinatti opposite hit a record 33 points – the most by an American in this season’s VNL.

“She is amazing,” Larson said of Thompson. “I think a lot people don’t know she is still in college – she still has one more year left.

“We have been blessed to have her and to get to know her. She is a great human, and obviously a great volleyball player.”

Larson, who was vital in the backcourt as she added 13 points, highlighted the young players on the team which included recent graduate Michaela Foecke and University of Wisconsin middle blocker Dana Rettke.

All about the next job – Kiraly

“Brazil is always fun to play against,” Larson, 32, added. “They are a great team regardless [of who is on the court]. We have fun tonight and it was a great environment and fun to compete.

“It was a great match. I thought we came out strong. We could have taken it in the third set, but Brazil played very well. I am just proud of our team.

“There were some young players out there on our side and it was great to see them play well.”

Head coach Karch Kiraly, who has now used all-but one member of his 14-player VNL squad, says the focus is now on the “next job”.

“In the fourth set, we talked about the next action we need to take like hitting a good serve, making a good service reception,” said Kiraly.

“It’s just about the next job. We do not know who we will play yet so we will wait for the results of the next match.”