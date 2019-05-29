Kiraly feels Team USA are developing well

Team USA head coach Karch Kiraly believes his young side are “developing some nice options”, after seeing them fight back from losing the first set against world champions Serbia on Tuesday to triumph 3-1 and remain undefeated in the FIVB Volleyball Nations League.

Kiraly was particularly impressed by Annie Drews, who notched a match-high 22 points, and her fellow opposites in the 23-25, 25-16, 25-15, 25-21 success in Conegliano, Italy.

“I am really happy with how our team responded,” Kiraly told the Team USA website. “We weren’t very clean in the first set. Even though we had a chance to maybe tie it up at 24 all, we really didn’t deserve that one.

“We improved a lot as the match went on, and that is our big goal – learn to improve, not only from match-to-match but from play-to-play.

“We are developing some nice options, including Annie [Drews] out of the back row and our other opposites. We are excited to see that our offense is becoming more multi-dimensional and lots of service pressure. A lot of good things happening with this young group that has a great energy, plays hard and plays together.”

Don’t miss the FIVB VNL 2019! Watch all 260 games of the best men & womens international volleyball online - LIVE & on-demand!

Don’t miss the FIVB VNL 2019! Watch all 260 games of the best men & womens international volleyball online - LIVE & on-demand!

Retke praise

Middle Dana Retke, who also starred with 11 kills on 15 swings, praised her team for showing “a lot of fight and a lot of grit” as the USA made it four wins from four matches.

“I remember one specific play, when Madi Kingdon made an out-of-body dig. It kind of set the tone for our defense for the rest of the match and got us going with a lot of energy,” she said.

“I think we played really well together as a team and that was a big emphasis going into this match. That was a really good team and a really good fight that we had, and I am really proud of our team.”

The Americans face hosts Italy on Wednesday.