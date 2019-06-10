Juniata duo heads to Brazil with USA D-3

Juniata players Marie Gonsar and Victoria Taylor have been selected in the USA D-3 team for the forthcoming tour of Brazil.

The D-3 side is comprised of outstanding players from the NCAA women’s Division III and opposite hitters Gonsar and Taylor have been rewarded for their fine performances for Juniata.

Gonsar was the team’s second highest for digs, third for service aces and fourth in kills in 2018-19, while Taylor was the team’s standout player, leading in kills and becoming an AVCA second-team All-American.

Taylor was also selected as part of the Landmark All-Conference first team, and she will hope to impress for USA D-3 as they enter the Marina Barra Clube International Challenge on June 15th.

‘Once in a lifetime opportunity’

“This is an outstanding group of young men and women,” said USA coach Ron Smith.

“Many of the players on this year’s USA/Brazil Tour team had great individual seasons and led their teams into post-season play.

“This tour is designed to expose players to a great volleyball experience while providing a once in a lifetime opportunity for educational, cultural and social growth.”