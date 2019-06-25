Jordan Thompson doesn’t realize how good she can be, says coach 

It’s been quite the season for Jordan Thompson. The “late bloomer” has been flourishing for Team USA in recent weeks in the FIVB Volleyball Nations League and her coach thinks the best is yet to come.

Speaking to FloVolleyball, Molly Alvey, Thompson’s coach at the University of Cincinatti, praised the outside hitter and believes she will remain at the college for another year.

“I had no question with her, just her size and athleticism,” said Alvey. “She still had a long way to go when we were recruiting her, and once she got here, just body-frame wise and kind of growing into her body and things like that, but no doubt, I saw this as a future for her.”

The 6ft 4in 22-year-old has more than left her mark in Ohio since she arrived in 2015 for her freshman season. After receiving numerous accolades, including All-American honors and AAC Player of the Year, she also ranked No.1 In the country in kills (827) – which sits third in NCAA history.

Don’t miss the FIVB VNL 2019! Watch all 260 games of the best men & womens international volleyball online - LIVE & on-demand!

Don’t miss the FIVB VNL 2019! Watch all 260 games of the best men & womens international volleyball online - LIVE & on-demand!

“Experience is invaluable,” says Alvey

Alvey, who has been in charge at UC since 2012, believes the experience gained from her time in the current VNL campaign “sheds a positive light” on what Thompson is capable of in the future.

“[Jordan] doesn’t even realize how good she is and how good she can be,” Alvey said. “That’s sometimes a good thing with coaches when you have a player that’s like that – there’s this sense of urgency to feel like you have to keep working, you have to get better, and you have to keep going because you don’t really feel like you’re there yet, and Jordan has those things.

“I hope that [Jordan playing with Team USA] sheds a positive light on what Jordan is able to accomplish, choosing Cincinnati and knowing that this was where she wanted her college career to happen, that you can reach any goal that you want, choosing the school that you want to be at,” Alvey added.

“We can teach a lot in our gym, but to give players experience, the only thing you can do is play to get that experience.

“The experience that Jordan’s getting is invaluable and something that is difficult to teach as a coach. I think that’s good for her, not only this season, but when she graduates in December it puts her in a pretty good spot for her next stage in life.”