Intercontinental Olympic women’s volleyball qualifier schedule & pools

In an intense 4 day tournament at the start of August 2019 24 of the best women’s volleyball teams will compete to take one of 6 qualification spots at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic women’s volleyball tournament.

By the end of the intercontinental qualifier over half of the teams that will compete for volleyball gold at Tokyo 2020 will have been confirmed. Only the continental qualifiers will remain for the as yet successful hopefuls.

Intercontinental Olympic qualifier schedule

Pool A

All times are UTC+2

2 Aug @ 17:00 Serbia vs. Thailand

2 Aug @ 20:30 Poland vs. Puerto Rico

3 Aug @ 17:00 Serbia vs. Puerto Rico

3 Aug @ 20:30 Thailand vs. Poland

4 Aug @ 17:00 Puerto Rico vs. Thailand

4 Aug @ 20:30 Serbia vs. Poland

Pool B

All times are UTC+8

2 Aug @ 15:00 China vs. Czech Republic

2 Aug @ 20:00 Turkey vs. Germany

3 Aug @ 15:00 Turkey vs. Czech Republic

3 Aug @ 20:00 China vs. Germany

4 Aug @ 15:00 Czech Republic vs. Germany

4 Aug @ 20:00 China vs. Turkey

Pool C

All game times are UTC-5

2 Aug @ 15:00 Argentina vs. Bulgaria

2 Aug @ 18:00 USA vs. Kazakhstan

3 Aug @ 17:00 USA vs. Bulgaria

3 Aug @ 20:00 Kazakhstan vs. Argentina

4 Aug @ 13:00 USA vs. Argentina

4 Aug @ 16:00 Kazakhstan vs. Bulgaria

Pool D

All game times are UTC-3

1 Aug @ 14:15 Brazil vs. Cameroon

1 Aug @ 16:45 Dominican Republic vs. Azerbaijan

2 Aug @ 14:15 Brazil vs. Azerbaijan

2 Aug @ 16:45 Cameroon vs. Dominican Republic

3 Aug @ 10:00 Brazil vs. Dominican Republic

3 Aug @ 12:30 Azerbaijan vs. Cameroon

Pool E

All game times are UTC+2

2 Aug @ 16:00 South Korea vs. Canada

2 Aug @ 19:00 Russia vs. Mexico

3 Aug @ 16:00 South Korea vs. Mexico

3 Aug @ 19:00 Russia vs. Canada

4 Aug @ 16:00 Mexico vs. Canada

4 Aug @ 19:00 Russia vs. South Korea

Pool F

All game times are UTC+2

2 Aug @ 18:00 Belgium vs. Netherlands

2 Aug @ 21:00 Italy vs. Kenya

3 Aug @ 18:00 Netherlands vs. Kenya

3 Aug @ 21:00 Belgium vs. Italy

4 Aug @ 18:00 Kenya vs. Belgium

4 Aug @ 21:00 Netherlands vs. Italy

Intercontinental qualifier pools

24 teams compete in 6 groups over a period of 4 days.

Pool A

All games played at the Hala Orbita arena in Wroclaw, Poland.

Pool B

All games are played at the Beilun Gymnasium in Ningbo, China.

Pool C

All games are played at the CenturyLink Center in Bossier City, USA.

Pool D

All games played at the Ginásio Sabiazinho in Uberlândia, Brazil.

Pool E

All games played at the DS Yantarny in Kaliningrad, Russia.

Russia

South Korea

Canada

Mexico

Pool F

All games played at the PalaCatania in Catania, Italy.