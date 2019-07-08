I want to do good things for this team, says MVP Drews

FIVB Volleyball Nations League MVP Annie Drews vowed to “continue learning” after her 33-point haul helped USA come back from behind to win their second successive title.

The former Purdue University star produced a stunning display in Nanjing, China but does not want to rest on her laurels ahead of Olympic qualifiers and the World Cup later this year.

“I am very proud of us. We made a lot of nice changes throughout the match and were able to pull out a win,” said the 25-year-old opposite.

“Winning MVP, I’m so thankful to be part of this team and this tournament. I am so excited in continuing to learn and I want to do a lot of good things for this team.”

Drews on fire in VNL

It was only the second time in the tournament a member of the USA roster had recorded 30-plus points in a game as Drews became the second American to be named MVP after team-mate Michelle Bartsch-Hackley won the accolade last season.

Drews admitted it took USA a while to find their rhythm as Brazil took the opening two sets but Karch Kiraly’s side were able to dig deep and register an unforgettable five-set victory.

“I thought we did a real nice job coming back,” Drews said. “I think at the beginning we were a little too focused on assignments, maybe where to be or what they would do.

“As the match went on, I thought we did a great job of adjusting, reading and just getting scrappier, staying engaged in the long rallies, and it paid off.

“I’m super proud of this group, super proud of all the people who were part of the seven weeks of VNL.”