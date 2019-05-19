How the National Team training pool members fared in UAAP Season 81

The UAAP Season 81 women’s volleyball tournament has ended. Some of the players will take a rest or enter summer classes. A number of them will also play club volleyball in either the Philippine Superliga or the Premier Volleyball League. But for six of them, the focus goes from school to country as the join the training pool of the Philippine women’s volleyball team.

Kath Arado

The pride of Iligan City leaves the UAAP as the best in her position. Arado was hailed Season 81’s Best Libero after averaging 6.94 excellent digs per set and a 60.82% efficiency rate in service receptions. She has the second least faults among top receivers with 19 and second most in digs with 361.

Unfortunately, the UE Lady Warriors only won three games this year. However, that is a major improvement already after multiple winless seasons. She will return to UE sidelines in Season 82 as assistant coach. Aside from training with the National Team, she will rejoin the Generika Ayala Lifesavers starting in the PSL All Filipino Conference.

Tots Carlos

Carlos and the UP Lady Maroons had high hopes in Season 81 after winning two pre-season tournaments. They were on their way after finishing round one with a 4-3 record. However, they missed the Final Four after winning only two games in the second round robin.

The opposite spiker still had a fantastic individual season despite missing the semifinals. She is the third best scorer with 210 points, 186 of which from attacks. Carlos also finished eighth in digs with 4.02 per set and number eight in receptions with a 38.69% efficiency rate.

With her final playing year for UP still uncertain, she will join teammates Isa Molde, Ayel Estranero, and Marist Layug at Team Motolite for the PVL Reinforced Conference.

Angel Cayuna

She shared minutes at setter with Kyle Negrito. But while the graduating Negrito was used by Coach George Pascua to speed up the tempo, Cayuna is more comfortable with shoots and high sets. FEU’s Final Four win is her best performance in Season 81 as she tallied 19 excellent sets and allowed Heather Guino-o to score 17 points.

Cayuna will become the Lady Tamaraws’ starting setter next year although Guino-o and Jerrili Malabanan won’t be back. However, she will still have a talented group of Lycha Ebon, France Ronquillo, and Ivana Agudo to work with.

Celine Domingo

She still had the fourth most kill blocks even though she missed some games. Likewise, she is the sixth best blocker in the league with 0.5 per game. But Domingo’s versatility is her strength as the Tourism major also had 80 attacks and 14 aces in Season 81.

Her best game came against the UE Lady Warriors wherein she tallied six kill blocks. She also added two aces and nine attacks against her former team. After the UAAP season, Domingo will now join the Creamline Cool Smashers together with Guino-o and Negrito.

Jerrili Malabanan

The soft-spoken team captain of the FEU Lady Tamaraws compiled 104 attacks, four blocks, and 11 aces during the eliminations. Malabanan is an integral factor to FEU’s Final Four run in Season 81 even if they don’t have Bernadeth Pons and Chin Basas.

She scored 18 points in her final game for the Lady Tamaraws. However, the Ateneo Lady Eagles eliminated them during their do-or-die Final Four match. It’s unsure whether she will return to the PLDT squad in the Philippine Superliga.

Eya Laure

The highly touted rookie immediately placed the league on notice by forming a deadly spiking duo alongside Sisi Rondina. As the only player to score in double figures in all games, Laure ranked second in total points with 230. The former UST High School standout is the UAAP’s most efficient spiker with a 35.9% clip.

She is a huge factor behind UST’s run to the Season 81 Finals. They won the first game in three sets. Unfortunately, the lost the next two matches to finish second. But her emergence as one of UST’s leaders prompted the UAAP to name her Rookie of the Year.