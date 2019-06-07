How Philippine National Team players are doing in the PVL Reinforced Conference 2019

The first round of the PVL Reinforced Conference 2019 preliminaries are halfway done. All six teams have played at least three games and the Petro Gazz Angels are currently on top with a 3-0 record. But we’re here to review how the players included in the Under-23 and Senior National Team pools are doing in the tournament.

Don’t miss the FIVB VNL 2019! Watch all 260 games of the best men & womens international volleyball online - LIVE & on-demand!

Don’t miss the FIVB VNL 2019! Watch all 260 games of the best men & womens international volleyball online - LIVE & on-demand!

Molde shines for U23 aspirants

Of the five players included in the Under-23 pool from the PVL, only Isa Molde of the Motolite Power Builders has scored in double figures in any of the games. Aside from one of the players being Alina Bicar, it is the imports who usually take center stage in the Reinforced Conference.

The UP Lady Maroon scored 16 points in their three-set loss to the Banko Perlas Spikers last June 5. Prior to that game, she tallied seven in their June 2 match against the Petro Gazz Angels. Molde started the tournament with seven markers against the Pacific Town Army Lady Troopers last June 1.

Meanwhile, fellow Lady Maroon Marist Layug has scored nine points in three games. Her one-point output against Petro Gazz is sandwiched by four-point outings against the squads of Coach Kung Fu Reyes and Coach Apichat Kongsawat, respectively.

Jema Galanza of the Creamline Cool Smashers is not seeing too many minutes either. She scored four points against the Angels in their season opener but has done much since. The former Adamson Lady Falcon played in three more sets but failed to produce a point.

Jeanette Villareal has scored just one point in four games. She did not play in their games against Petro Gazz, Motolite, and the Balipure Purest Water Defenders.

Finally, Bicar served as Sarah Jane Gonzales’ replacement against Balipure and scored a point. She then tallied nine excellent sets against Creamline and 15 versus Motolite. She collected two points in their match against the Power Builders. The UST Golden Tigresses setter did not score against the Cool Smashers.

Valdez, Morado excel for Senior pool members

Alyssa Valdez and Jia Morado have been vital contributors to Creamline’s early success. The playmaker started her 2019 PVL season with 14 excellent sets and one point against Coach Jerry Yee’s squad. She followed that up with 27 great sets and four markers against Army. Morado had five points, two off aces, and 22 sets in their win over Banko Perlas.

On the other hand, the outside hitter had a slow start with only five points versus the Angels. She bounced back with 12, four off aces, against the Lady Troopers. Valdez came back to form with 15 attacks, three blocks, and an aces against the Perlas Spikers. She added eight receptions in the Banko game.

Celine Domingo isn’t enjoying much playing time due to the stacked rotation of Aleoscar Blanco, Risa Sato, and Pau Soriano. She did not see court time against Army and Banko. The Lady Tamaraw started set three of their match with Petro Gazz but did not produce a point.

Lastly, Tots Carlos is holding her ground for the Power Builders. The opposite hitter started their game against the Lady Troopers and scored three points. She had five and four markers versus Petro Gazz and Banko Perlas, respectively. Lesser playing time looms for her as new Motolite import Krystle Esdelle plays the same position as her.