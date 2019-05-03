How did Petron force Game 3 in the PSL Grand Prix finals?

The PSL Grand Prix defending champions Petron Blaze Spikers came back to life in game two. With that performance they forced a championship decider against their rivals. Let us take a look at what happened in game two that gave the Blaze Spikers a lifeline.

Petron’s locals stepped up

With the outstanding imports largely cancelling each other out the locals play a huge part in where this series will go. In game one of the series, the highest scores of Petron’s locals was seven points, delivered by Mika Reyes and Remy Palma.

In game two, Reyes showed that she is still the best local middle player in the tournament as she scored 13 points. Meanwhile, another local, Aiza Maizo Pontillas, stepped up. She scored seven points and will be expected to continue that aggression moving forward into game threw. Her left hand swings and court experience will be needed to boost Petron’s title chances.

Which Aby Marano will show up?

The heart and soul of the Cargo Movers, Aby Marano, is crucial to F2 Logistics’ chances. In game one, Marano scored a game high for locals with nine points. However, that fell to a disappointing 4 points in game 2. Given her talent and potential to inspire her team-mates an on-fire Aby Marano is crucial to the Cargo Movers’ chances in game 3.

Rhea outsmarted Alex

Before the start of the finals, no-one would think that Alex Cabanos could out set former PSL MVP, Rhea Dimaculangan. In game 1, Cabanos played like a woman possesed as she out smarted Dimaculangan with a finish of 22 excellent sets.

However, in game two power swung back to Petron as Dimaculangan delivered 29 excellent sets. With game 3 is now around the corner, both teams should focus on ensuring that Cabanos and Dimaculangan are firing. If they do, they can provide the X-factor to decide the series.