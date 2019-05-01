Golden Tigresses clinch twice-to-beat by defeating Lady Spikers

The UST Golden Tigresses waited. Now, they took claim of the twice-to-beat advantage against the De La Salle University in four sets.

UST dominates first set

The Golden Tigresses made the first strike to take a 5-1 advantage that they did not relinquish throughout the match. UST’s lead grew to as big as ten points, 21-11, before Tin Tiamzon stopped the bleeding with a check ball.

But De La Salle’s opposition was futile as Alina Bicar’s 1-2 play gave the Espana crew set point while Eya Laure clinched it at 25-14.

Golden Tigresses move one set away from victory

Coach Kung Fu Reyes’ crew held a seven-point lead, 17-10, before De La Salle responded with a 7-1 run to chop the deficit to one, 18-17. But the Golden Tigresses responded with a 6-1 blast to take set point at 24-18.

The Lady Spikers won’t give up as their 5-0 pulled them to within one, 24-23. But UST avoided a deuce and take their second straight set at 25-23.

De La Salle stays in the game

Kecelyn Galdones’ service ace capped UST’s 6-0 run that turned a 7-2 deficit to an 8-7 lead. The set remained close from that moment with no team establishing a lead bigger than three points.

Lourdes Clemente’s hit tied the count at 23-all while Aduke Ogunsanya strike of a UST overreception handed De La Salle match point. Laure’s error allowed the Lady Spikers to stay alive, 25-23.

Golden Tigresses clinch it in four

From a 12-12 tie in set four, UST ignited a 7-1 to take a 19-13 that proved to be insurmountable by De La Salle. Cherry Ann Rondina’s service ace gave UST match point at 24-19 and the Golden Tigresses clinched the twice-to-beat edge over DLSU at 25-19.