FIVB World Cup – Women’s Match Schedule 2019

In the last major volleyball tournament hosted by Japan ahead of Tokyo 2020 Olympics twelve of the best men and women’s volleyball teams from around the world compete in the FIVB World Cup.

The twelve women’s teams are made up of top two ranked teams from each continental federation as of 1st January 2019 plus the 2018 World Champions and of course the hosts:

Watch Team USA take on the best in the world at the FIVB World Cup!

2019 FIVB Women’s World Cup match schedule

The women’s competition will take place from 14 to the 29 September with a total of 132 matches.

The 2019 Women’s World Cup will be played in five cities across Japan. The competition will start in Yokohama (Yokohama Arena) and Hamamatsu (Hamamatsu Arena) over five match days, before teams travel to Sapporo (Hokkaido Prefectural Sports Centre) and Toyama (Toyama City Gymnasium) for three more matches. The competition wraps up in Osaka’s Maruzen Intec Arena and Edion Arena.

All times are listed as the local match timezone – UTC+9:

Round Robin

DateMatch
14 Sep @ 11:00USA vs. Kenya
14 Sep @ 12:30Cameroon vs. Russia
14 Sep @ 14:00Argentina vs. Netherlands
14 Sep @ 15:00China vs. South Korea
14 Sep @ 17:00Serbia vs. Brazil
14 Sep @ 19:20Dominican Republic vs. Japan
15 Sep @ 11:00Kenya vs. Netherlands
15 Sep @ 12:30Cameroon vs. China
15 Sep @ 14:00USA vs. Serbia
15 Sep @ 15:00South Korea vs. Dominican Republic
15 Sep @ 17:00Brazil vs. Argentina
15 Sep @ 19:20Russia vs. Japan
16 Sep @ 11:00Serbia vs. Kenya
16 Sep @ 12:30Dominican Republic vs. Cameroon
16 Sep @ 14:00Argentina vs. USA
16 Sep @ 15:00China vs. Russia
16 Sep @ 17:00Netherlands vs. Brazil
16 Sep @ 19:20Japan vs. South Korea
18 Sep @ 11:00Serbia vs. Argentina
18 Sep @ 12:30Russia vs. South Korea
18 Sep @ 14:00USA vs. Netherlands
18 Sep @ 15:00China vs. Dominican Republic
18 Sep @ 18:00Kenya vs. Brazil
18 Sep @ 19:20Cameroon vs. Japan
19 Sep @ 11:00Netherlands vs. Serbia
19 Sep @ 12:30Dominican Republic vs. Russia
19 Sep @ 14:00Argentina vs. Kenya
19 Sep @ 15:00South Korea vs. Cameroon
19 Sep @ 18:00Brazil vs. USA
19 Sep @ 19:20Japan vs. China
22 Sep @ 11:00South Korea vs. Argentina
22 Sep @ 12:30Dominican Republic vs. Kenya
22 Sep @ 14:00Cameroon vs. Netherlands
22 Sep @ 15:00China vs. Brazil
22 Sep @ 17:00Russia vs. Serbia
22 Sep @ 19:20Japan vs. USA
23 Sep @ 11:00South Korea vs. Netherlands
23 Sep @ 12:30Dominican Republic vs. Brazil
23 Sep @ 14:00Cameroon vs. Serbia
23 Sep @ 15:00China vs. USA
23 Sep @ 17:00Russia vs. Argentina
23 Sep @ 19:20Japan vs. Kenya
24 Sep @ 11:00South Korea vs. Serbia
24 Sep @ 12:30Dominican Republic vs. USA
24 Sep @ 14:00Cameroon vs. Argentina
24 Sep @ 15:00China vs. Kenya
24 Sep @ 18:00Russia vs. Netherlands
24 Sep @ 19:20Japan vs. Brazil
27 Sep @ 11:00South Korea vs. Kenya
27 Sep @ 12:30Dominican Republic vs. Argentina
27 Sep @ 14:00Cameroon vs. Brazil
27 Sep @ 15:00China vs. Netherlands
27 Sep @ 18:00Russia vs. USA
27 Sep @ 19:20Japan vs. Serbia
28 Sep @ 11:00South Korea vs. Brazil
28 Sep @ 12:30Dominican Republic vs. Netherlands
28 Sep @ 14:00Cameroon vs. USA
28 Sep @ 15:00China vs. Serbia
28 Sep @ 17:00Russia vs. Kenya
28 Sep @ 19:20Japan vs. Argentina
29 Sep @ 11:00South Korea vs. USA
29 Sep @ 12:30Dominican Republic vs. Serbia
29 Sep @ 14:00Russia vs. Brazil
29 Sep @ 15:00China vs. Argentina
29 Sep @ 17:00Cameroon vs. Kenya
29 Sep @ 19:20Japan vs. Netherlands