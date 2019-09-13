FIVB World Cup – Women’s Match Schedule 2019

In the last major volleyball tournament hosted by Japan ahead of Tokyo 2020 Olympics twelve of the best men and women’s volleyball teams from around the world compete in the FIVB World Cup.

The twelve women’s teams are made up of top two ranked teams from each continental federation as of 1st January 2019 plus the 2018 World Champions and of course the hosts:

2019 FIVB Women’s World Cup match schedule

The women’s competition will take place from 14 to the 29 September with a total of 132 matches.

The 2019 Women’s World Cup will be played in five cities across Japan. The competition will start in Yokohama (Yokohama Arena) and Hamamatsu (Hamamatsu Arena) over five match days, before teams travel to Sapporo (Hokkaido Prefectural Sports Centre) and Toyama (Toyama City Gymnasium) for three more matches. The competition wraps up in Osaka’s Maruzen Intec Arena and Edion Arena.

All times are listed as the local match timezone – UTC+9:

Round Robin