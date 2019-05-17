FIVB VNL 2019 preview – can Serbia add to their World Championship title?

Serbia returns to FIVB VNL 2019 as a stronger contender than the team that wound up fifth at the tournament’s inaugural edition last year. Since then Serbia climbed two places up to become the world’s number one team and went on to win the 2018 World Championship.

Can the Serbians clinch the gold at FIVB VNL 2019 as well?

Win/loss: 12 / 3

Points: 37

Sets win/loss/ratio: 41 / 15 / 2.733

Points win/loss/ratio: 1324 / 1141 / 1.160

Final position: 5th

What’s new for Serbia in FIVB VNL 2019?

This Serbian women’s team holds both the World Championship and European titles as well as a silver medal from the Rio Olympics. It’s a golden-era for this relatively young squad and it’s likely the roster’s core will stay intact. Although it wouldn’t be surprising at all for coach Zoran Terzić to break in some younger players here and there. We’ll have to wait and see.

Serbia world ranking: 1 (October 2018)

Serbia provisional roster

Full provisional squad listed with subsequently cut players in red.

Head coach: Zoran Terzić

Setters: Maja Ognjenovic, Emilija Antanasijevic, Sladjana Mirkovic, Mila Djordjevic, Aleksandra Cirovic

Liberos: Teodora Pusic, Aleksandra Tadic, Marija Popovic, Bojana Gocanin

Middle Blockers: Mina Popovic, Maja Savic, Stefana Veljkovic, Maja Aleksic, Jovana Stevanovic, Jovana Kocic, Sara Vucicevic

Wing Spikers (Outside & Opposite Hitters): Bianca Busa, Katarina Lazovic, Sara Caric, Katarina Jovic, Brankica Mihajlovic, Ana Bjelica, Tijana Boskovic, Bojana Milenkovic, Jelena Blagojevic, Sara Lozo, Milica Tasic, Mina Mijatovic, Ana Pejicic, Milica Kubura

Average age: 23.3 (11th oldest)

Average height: 184.9cm (7th tallest)

Serbia players to watch in FIVB VNL 2019: Tijana Bošković, Milena Rašić, Stefana Veljković, Maja Ognjenović

In Tijana Bošković Serbia have a true superstar of the game. The 22-year-old opposite spiker has cemented her role as Serbia’s chief point scorer. She deservedly won the Most Valuable Player award at the 2018 World Championship after topping all players with 176 spikes.

She was only 18 when she joined the national team but has since garnered a lot of success. She’s the best player on this team and the good news is she’s still very young, so Serbia can expect more success in the coming years.

Milena Rašić, 28, is a more experienced middle blocker considered one of the best in the world. She was named one of the Best Middle Blockers at the World Championship. She’s joined by another world-class middle blocker in Stefana Veljković.

Setter Maja Ognjenović, 34, is also worth watching closely as she’s among the world’s best setters. She’s got that uncanny ability to find her spikers wherever they are on the court.

Serbia FIVB VNL 2019 match schedule

All fixtures listed as GMT.

Week 1

May 21 at 18:00 – Serbia v Netherlands

May 22 at 15:00 – Serbia v Korea

May 23 at 18:00 – Turkey v Serbia

Week 2

May 28 at 15:00 – USA v Serbia

May 29 at 15:00 – Serbia v Dominican Republic

May 30 at 18:00 – Serbia v Italy

Week 3

June 4 at 15:15 – Serbia v Poland

June 5 at 15:15 – Russia v Serbia

June 6 at 18:15 – Belgium v Serbia

Week 4

June 11 at 06:40 – Serbia v Thailand

June 12 at 10:10 – Japan v Serbia

June 13 at 06:40 – Brazil v Serbia

Week 5

June 18 at 08:00 – Bulgaria v Serbia

June 19 at 08:00 – Serbia v Germany

June 20 at 11:30 – China v Serbia

Serbia games to watch out for in FIVB VNL 2019

No doubt Serbia’s biggest matches will be against its world-class rivals. Bookmark Serbia vs Italy for a rematch of the World Championship final and a replay of the Rio 2016 Olympic final as they meet China in their final game of the preliminary rounds.

Matches against USA, the Netherlands and Brazil should also prove interesting as well considering Serbia couldn’t get past those countries in pool play of last year’s FIVB VNL.

The bottom line: Can the World Champion top FIVB VNL too?

Serbia ended up with subpar result at last year’s FIVB VNL despite initially winning 12 games and coming in second to USA in the initial rankings. The team performed poorly in the final round, missing out on the final four after losses to USA and Turkey.

But the squad picked up the pace later in the year in time to win it all at the World Championship. They also rose to the top of the FIVB world ranking, making them a strong contender not just for FIVB VNL 2019 but also for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Serbia is a very talented, well-rounded team with a good mixture of youth and experience. The squad’s top players often play abroad during the club season and then return home armed with a higher standard of play that trickles down to the rest of the team.

The expectations are far greater now for Serbia given recent success. Can the World Champion top FIVB VNL as well?

What is a realistic FIVB VNL projection for the Serbia women’s team?

Serbia is considered the best in the world right now with good reason, so it wouldn’t be surprising if this team stood at the podium when all is said and done. Then again Serbia didn’t quite deliver at last year’s tournament so there will always be a possibility it could go sideways.

How to watch Serbia in FIVB VNL 2019

FIVB haven’t as yet released the broadcast details for the 2019 FIVB Volleyball Nations League. Once it is updated we will update this section.

For now we are able to say that fans in Serbia were able to watch the 2018 tournament on Sport and VolleyballWorld.tv.