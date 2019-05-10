FIVB VNL 2019 preview – can Germany’s young team improve?

As Germany steps onto the court of the FIVB VNL 2019, it will also step into a new era as it undergoes changes and improvements to its young team. This German squad is still finding its footing and identity under a young head coach. It should be exciting to see how far they go at this year’s tournament.

2018 FIVB VNL record & stats

Win/loss: 5 / 10

Points: 15

Sets win/loss/ratio: 23 / 25 / 0.657

Points win/loss/ratio: 1220 / 1315 / 0.928

Final position: 11th

What’s new for Germany in FIVB VNL 2019?

This year’s FIVB VNL will be Germany’s first major tournament without former star outside hitter Maren Fromm (nee Brinker). Fromm, who is married to German men’s team star Christian Fromm, retired from international play after the 2018 World Championship, where Germany finished 11th.

Fromm led Germany to a ninth place-finish in the 2014 World Championship and her absence will be felt for a young team looking to prove itself in world volleyball.

Germany world ranking: 15 (October 2018)

Germany provisional roster

Head coach: Felix Koslowski

Setters: Denise Hanke, Pia Kastner, Denise Imoudu, Corina Glaab, Lena Mollers

Liberos: Lenka Durr, Linda Bock, Anna Pogany

Middle Blockers: Selma Hetmann, Marie Scholzel, Leonie Schwertmann, Celin Stohr, Camilla Weitzel, Lisa Grunding, Natalie Wilczek, Josepha Bock, Lea Ambrosius, Barbara Roxana Wezorke

Wing Spikers (Outside & Opposite Hitters): Jana Franziska Poll, Jennifer Geerties, Nele Barber, Kimberly Drewniok, Lina Alsmeier, Lena Stigrot, Louisa Lippmann, Hanna Orthmann, Luisa Theresa Keller, Emilia Weske, Elisa Lohmann, Julia Schaeffer

Average age: 23.1 (14th oldest)

Average height: 184.4cm (=8th tallest)

Germany players to watch in FIVB VNL 2019: Louisa Lippmann, Denise Hanke

There’s likely going to be a few new faces for Germany at FIVB VNL 2019 but one of the team’s must-watch players is young star Louisa Lippmann. The 24-year-old outside hitter has won back-to-back Most Valuable Player awards at the German League from 2016 to 2018 and has the potential to fill the gap Fromm left when she retired.

Denise Hanke, 29, is a more experienced setter also worth paying attention to. How she impacts Germany’s play should be crucial to their success.

Germany FIVB VNL 2019 match schedule

All fixture times listed as GMT.

Week 1

May 21 at 15:30 – Thailand v Germany

May 22 at 18:30 – Poland v Germany

May 23 at 15:30 – Italy v Germany

Week 2

May 28 at 11:30 – Russia v Germany

May 29 at 14:30 – Germany v Turkey

May 30 at 11:30 – Japan v Germany

Week 3

June 4 at 21:30 – Brazil v Germany

June 6 at 00:30 – USA v Germany

June 6 at 21:30 – Germany v Korea

Week 4

June 11 at 18:30 – Germany v Dominican Republic

June 12 at 18:30 – Germany v Belgium

June 13 at 18:30 – Germany v Netherlands

Week 5

June 18 at 11:30 – China v Germany

June 19 at 08:00 – Serbia v Germany

June 20 at 08:00 – Germany v Bulgaria

Germany games to watch out for in FIVB VNL 2019

Germany’s matches against mid-tier teams like Italy, Russia, Poland and Japan should be exciting to watch. It would be interesting to see how this squad does against more seasons opponents like USA, Serbia and China. Expect Germany to also come out strong against lower-ranked teams as well.

The bottom line: Germany is a young team eager to prove itself

Germany as a whole is quite the young team. Coach Felix Koslowski is only just 35 years old and on his fourth year on the job. He’s a very passionate, emotional and dynamic coach who’s always intriguing to watch along the sidelines for his reactions.

He’s leading an equally young team through what he now describes as a “state of flux” as they deal with the loss of former team captain Fromm to retirement. Germany provisional rosters is an interesting mix of experienced players with 11 others who have no international experience at all.

After an 11th-place finish at last year’s FIVB VNL, Germany will be looking not just to rise in the standings in the short term, but also to work on its chemistry, cohesion and mental resolve for the long run.

“I’m looking forward to the season and we’re going to test new players who can move up and prove themselves to the national team,” Koslowski was quoted as saying in a statement.

What is a realistic FIVB VNL projection for the Germany women’s team?

Germany may very well retain its 11th spot on the standings at this year’s FIVB VNL but it’s not impossible for them to go a bit higher as well. This is a team that’s enthusiastic and eager to prove itself as a real threat to the world-class rivals.

How to watch Germany in FIVB VNL 2019

FIVB haven’t as yet released the broadcast details for the 2019 FIVB Volleyball Nations League. Once it is updated we will update this section.

For now we are able to say that fans in Germany were able to watch the 2018 tournament on VolleyballWorld.tv, Sport 1 and Sportdeutschland.