F2 Logistics look to replicate All-Filipino feat against Petron

The F2 Logistics Cargo Movers will try to do what no other PSL team has done in the past two conferences. Breaking the winning streak of the defending champions Petron Blaze Spikers will be a huge challenge. Can their finals experience in the PSL All Filipino last year hold them in good stead?

Breaking the streak

F2 Logistics have shown that they have what it takes to topple a giant like Petron. In last year’s All-Filipino Conference, the Cargo Movers broke the seemingly impossible 13-0 standing of the Blaze Spikers. The defeated the seemingly unstoppable Petron in game 2 of the finals, taking it in 4 sets.

In that game, the experience shown by the Cargo Movers was vital in their win. Aby Marano, Cha Cruz-Behag, Kim Kianna Dy, Ara Galang, Kim Fajardo and Majoy Baron were key players in that game. Unfortunately, they lost in game 3 giving Petron the title. However, with that win, the confidence of F2 rose to a new level.

Difficult but attainable

Fast forward to this Grand Prix. It’s the same scenario once again for Petron but a different one for F2. For the defending champions, they are still undefeated in the tournament. However, the Cargo Movers have lost Fajardo, Cruz-Behag and Dy to injuries making them short handed in the battle against a complete Petron squad. But with that challenge ahead, F2 Logistics head coach Ramil De Jesus believes that even though they are undermanned, they feel they are up to the task.

“We may have players sidelined, but we will play our hearts out to finally win against them. We have been here before and I know that the finals this year is tougher than what we used to have against Petron” said the 11-time UAAP Champion mentor.

The road to victory is sure to be tough but given their experience and belief, F2 Logistics have every chance of springing a surprise and taking the PSL Grand Prix title.