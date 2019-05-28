Drews smashes 23 points as USA fight back to beat Serbia

Team USA recovered from an difficult opening set to storm back against a strong Serbia side and triumph 3-1 to remain unbeaten in this season’s FIVB Volleyball Nations League.

Haleigh Washington, who was tremendous during week one, recorded a stunning five aces but it was Purdue University Andrea Drews who stole the headlines after tallying an outstanding 22 points.

After registering a perfect record of three wins from as many games last week in Bulgaria, USA were put on the back foot immediately against Serbia, losing a closely-fought first set 25-23.

The 2018 world champions came out of the blocks firing, scoring 17 points from their own attack in the opening set.

However, the lead did not last long as the Americans – who were without the soon-to-be-married Mikaela Foecke – hit back in extremely quick fashion to take the next two sets comfortably (25-16 and 25-15) and lead 2-1 in Treviso.

Team USA, who scored 16 blocks to Serbia’s two, completed the comeback in the fourth set, winning 25-21 to take their record to four wins from as many games.

Lewie’s View

Coach, commentator and Freeball podcast host Lewie Lett gives us his match analysis:

Team USA proved here against Serbia that they can overcome adversity following a below-par opening set from the youthful Americans.

Despite missing a number of big-game players, they still look strong in their VNL defence with Haleigh Washington continuing to catch the eye. If their wide spikers can contribute a little more throughout, they will look dangerous going forward.