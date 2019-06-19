Drews: Composure shown makes me proud 

Team USA’s Andrea Drews credits the composure shown by her teammates in helping them fight back to beat Netherlands in five sets on Wednesday (June 19) in the FIVB Volleyball Nations League.

The opposite top scored for the Stars and Stripes with 24 points, which included 20 kills and four blocks.

“They pushed us, and I thought we pushed back,” Drews said. “I thought we made adjustments throughout the match and I’m really proud of that.”

The Purdue University graduate is her country’s top scorer in this season’s VNL with 158 points and was assisted by former Huskers Kelsey Robinson and Mikaela Foecke in helping USA over the line against the Dutch.

“I thought Kelsey Robinson did a really nice job at the service line after we had been missing,” added the 25-year-old.

“And we just kept composed at the end, getting one point at a time realising we can’t score three or four points in one rally. I thought we did a really good job of staying composed and clawing out point-for-point.”

The Americans were forced to improvise with their starting line-up after Michelle Bartsch-Hackley, who was the 2018 VNL most valuable player as an outside hitter, played her first-ever international match at libero.

