Dominican Republic stun USA in VNL classic

The Dominican Republic produced another giant killing to defeat Team USA in five sets after a nail-biting finish in Conegliano, Italy.

The defeat for the United States, who were previously the only unbeaten team in the tournament, ended their unbeaten start to the FIVB Volleyball Nations League.

Having already shocked Brazil and Russia this season, the Dominican Republic produced a comprehensive display to thrash USA 25-10 in the first set, with the Americans failing to produce one block or ace.

The Americans fought back in the second set through good work from Jordan Thompson, however, the Caribbean nation found their rhythm once again in the third, with Erasma Moreno Martinez proving instrumental in them snatching the lead back into their favour.

Despite Karch Kiraly’s side coming back from a set down twice, it was not enough as the dynamic Dominicans triumphed with Martinez sealing victory with an outstanding spike.

Don’t miss the FIVB VNL 2019! Watch all 260 games of the best men & womens international volleyball online - LIVE & on-demand!

Lewie’s View

Coach, commentator and Freeball podcast host Lewie Lett gives us his match analysis:

A third giant killing from the Queens of the Caribbean and the smiles will continue for weeks to come. They continue to make history and waves in the VNL, with Martinez leading the way. It was an absolute joy to watch.

It felt like the USA couldn’t get going – constantly on the back foot. But Karch Kiraly will take plenty of heart from their time in Italy and still sit pretty in the standings.