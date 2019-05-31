Cuneo confirm Cambi capture

Carlotta Cambi said she is “proud and super motivated” after signing for Cuneo Granda Volley for the 2019-20 season.

The 23-year-old setter’s arrival from Zanetti Bergamo means she will once again be playing for a side coached by Andrea Pistola, who guided her through the early stages of her professional career at Pesaro.

The former Piacenza, Casalmaggiore and Novara player, who has won the Scudetto, Italian Super Cup and the Champions League across the course of her career so far, said she was excited to link up with former team-mates Lise Van Hecke and Yamila Nizetich at Cuneo.

Don’t miss the FIVB VNL 2019! Watch all 260 games of the best men & womens international volleyball online - LIVE & on-demand!

Don’t miss the FIVB VNL 2019! Watch all 260 games of the best men & womens international volleyball online - LIVE & on-demand!

Motivating project

“I am proud and super motivated to join the Cuneo Granda Volley family,” Cambi told Corriere Dello Sport.

“It is a young and very motivating project, where I find many girls with whom I have had the honour of playing in the past who are friends as well as excellent athletes.”

Cambi thrived under Pistola at Pesaro, helping the club to reach the Serie A1 play-offs in 2017 and attracting interest from Bergamo.

Strong working relationship

The Italy international, who won a bronze medal at the Under-20 World Cup in 2015, said she was looking forward to resuming her strong working relationship with Pistola.

“I already know Andrea Pistola, with whom I shared my first year as a professional,” she said.

“I know how he works and I know he will spur me on to give my best.”