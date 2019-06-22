CEV EuroVolley 2019 women’s match schedule

The CEV EuroVolley 2019 will be the 31st edition of the competition, with the women’s match schedule starting on 23 August 2019.
For the first time the CEV EuroVolley championship matches will take place in four countries; Hungary, Poland, Slovakia and Turkey. The number of national teams participating in the event will also be expanded from 16 to 24.
CEV EuroVolley 2019 women’s preliminary round schedule
All match times are listed in UTC+0.
Pool A match schedule
Host: Ankara, Turkey
August 23
11:30 – France vs. Bulgaria
14:00 – Serbia vs. Finland
17:00 – Turkey vs. Greece
August 24
14:00 – France vs. Greece
16:30 – Finland vs. Turkey
August 25
14:00 – Bulgaria vs. Serbia
16:30 – Greece vs. Finland
August 26
14:00 – France vs. Serbia
16:30 – Turkey vs. Bulgaria
August 27
14:00 – Finland vs. France
16:30 – Greece vs. Bulgaria
August 28
14:00 – Serbia vs. Greece
16:30 – France vs. Turkey
August 29
14:00 – Bulgaria vs. Finland
16:30 – Turkey vs. Serbia
Pool B match schedule
Host: Lodz, Poland
August 23
12:00 – Belgium vs. Ukraine
15:30 – Italy vs. Portugal
18:30 – Poland vs. Slovenia
August 24
16:00 – Belgium vs. Slovenia
18:30 – Portugal vs. Poland
August 25
16:00 – Slovenia vs. Portugal
18:30 – Ukraine vs. Italy
August 26
16:00 – Italy vs. Belgium
18:30 – Poland vs. Ukraine
August 27
16:00 – Portugal vs. Belgium
18:30 – Italy vs. Slovenia
August 28
15:30 – Belgium vs. Poland
18:00 – Ukraine vs. Slovenia
August 29
16:00 – Portugal vs. Ukraine
18:30 – Poland vs. Italy
Pool C match schedule
Host: Budapest, Hungary
August 23
13:00 – Croatia vs. Azerbaijan
15:30 – Netherlands vs. Romania
18:30 – Hungary vs. Estonia
August 24
16:00 – Estonia vs. Croatia
18:30 – Romania vs. Hungary
August 25
13:30 – Azerbaijan vs. Netherlands
16:00 – Estonia vs. Romania
August 26
16:00 – Netherlands vs. Croatia
18:30 – Hungary vs. Azerbaijan
August 27
16:00 – Netherlands vs. Estonia
18:30 – Romania vs. Croatia
August 28
13:30 – Azerbaijan vs. Estonia
16:00 – Croatia vs. Hungary
August 29
13:30 – Romania vs. Azerbaijan
16:00 – Hungary vs. Netherlands
Pool D
Host: Bratislava, Slovakia
August 23
12:30 – Switzerland vs. Germany
15:00 – Belarus vs. Russia
18:00 – Slovakia vs. Spain
August 24
15:30 – Germany vs. Spain
18:00 – Switzerland vs. Slovakia
August 25
15:30 – Spain vs. Belarus
18:00 – Russia vs. Switzerland
August 26
15:30 – Germany vs. Russia
18:00 – Slovakia vs. Belarus
August 27
15:30 – Spain vs. Switzerland
18:00 – Germany vs. Slovakia
August 28
15:30 – Russia vs. Spain
18:00 – Germany vs. Belarus
August 29
15:30 – Switzerland vs. Belarus
18:00 – Slovakia vs. Russia
CEV EuroVolley 2019 women’s finals schedule
Final 16 – September 1
Ankara, Turkey
14:00 – TBC vs. TBC
16:30 – TBC vs. TBC
Lodz, Poland
16:00 – TBC vs. TBC
18:30 – TBC vs. TBC
Budapest, Hungary
14:00 – TBC vs. TBC
16:30 – TBC vs. TBC
Bratislava, Slovakia
14:00 – TBC vs. TBC
16:30 – TBC vs. TBC
Quarter Finals – September 4
Ankara, Turkey
14:00 – TBC vs. TBC
16:30 – TBC vs. TBC
Lodz, Poland
16:00 – TBC vs. TBC
18:30 – TBC vs. TBC
Semi Finals – September 7
Ankara, Turkey
14:00 – TBC vs. TBC
16:30 – TBC vs. TBC
Finals – September 8
Ankara, Turkey
14:00 – TBC vs. TBC (3rd / 4th place)
16:30 – TBC vs. TBC (1st / 2nd place)