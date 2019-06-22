CEV EuroVolley 2019 women’s match schedule

The CEV EuroVolley 2019 will be the 31st edition of the competition, with the women’s match schedule starting on 23 August 2019.

For the first time the CEV EuroVolley championship matches will take place in four countries; Hungary, Poland, Slovakia and Turkey. The number of national teams participating in the event will also be expanded from 16 to 24.

Don’t miss the FIVB VNL 2019!

Watch all 260 games of the best men & womens international volleyball online - LIVE & on-demand!

Watch on FloVolleyball.tv

Don’t miss the FIVB VNL 2019!

Watch all 260 games of the best men & womens international volleyball online - LIVE & on-demand!

Watch on VolleyballWorld.tv

CEV EuroVolley 2019 women’s preliminary round schedule

All match times are listed in UTC+0.

Pool A match schedule

Host: Ankara, Turkey

August 23
11:30 – France vs. Bulgaria
14:00 – Serbia vs. Finland
17:00 – Turkey vs. Greece

August 24
14:00 – France vs. Greece
16:30 – Finland vs. Turkey

August 25
14:00 – Bulgaria vs. Serbia
16:30 – Greece vs. Finland

August 26
14:00 – France vs. Serbia
16:30 – Turkey vs. Bulgaria

August 27
14:00 – Finland vs. France
16:30 – Greece vs. Bulgaria

August 28
14:00 – Serbia vs. Greece
16:30 – France vs. Turkey

August 29
14:00 – Bulgaria vs. Finland
16:30 – Turkey vs. Serbia

Pool B match schedule

Host: Lodz, Poland

August 23
12:00 – Belgium vs. Ukraine
15:30 – Italy vs. Portugal
18:30 – Poland vs. Slovenia

August 24
16:00 – Belgium vs. Slovenia
18:30 – Portugal vs. Poland

August 25
16:00 – Slovenia vs. Portugal
18:30 – Ukraine vs. Italy

August 26
16:00 – Italy vs. Belgium
18:30 – Poland vs. Ukraine

August 27
16:00 – Portugal vs. Belgium
18:30 – Italy vs. Slovenia

August 28
15:30 – Belgium vs. Poland
18:00 – Ukraine vs. Slovenia

August 29
16:00 – Portugal vs. Ukraine
18:30 – Poland vs. Italy

Pool C match schedule

Host:  Budapest, Hungary

August 23
13:00 – Croatia vs. Azerbaijan
15:30 – Netherlands vs. Romania
18:30 – Hungary vs. Estonia

August 24
16:00 – Estonia vs. Croatia
18:30 – Romania vs. Hungary

August 25
13:30 – Azerbaijan vs. Netherlands
16:00 – Estonia vs. Romania

August 26
16:00 – Netherlands vs. Croatia
18:30 – Hungary vs. Azerbaijan

August 27
16:00 – Netherlands vs. Estonia
18:30 – Romania vs. Croatia

August 28
13:30 – Azerbaijan vs. Estonia
16:00 – Croatia vs. Hungary

August 29
13:30 – Romania vs. Azerbaijan
16:00 – Hungary vs. Netherlands

Pool D

Host: Bratislava, Slovakia

August 23
12:30 – Switzerland vs. Germany
15:00 – Belarus vs. Russia
18:00 – Slovakia vs. Spain

August 24
15:30 – Germany vs. Spain
18:00 – Switzerland vs. Slovakia

August 25
15:30 – Spain vs. Belarus
18:00 – Russia vs. Switzerland

August 26
15:30 – Germany vs. Russia
18:00 – Slovakia vs. Belarus

August 27
15:30 – Spain vs. Switzerland
18:00 – Germany vs. Slovakia

August 28
15:30 – Russia vs. Spain
18:00 – Germany vs. Belarus

August 29
15:30 – Switzerland vs. Belarus
18:00 – Slovakia vs. Russia

CEV EuroVolley 2019 women’s finals schedule

Final 16 – September 1

Ankara, Turkey
14:00 – TBC vs. TBC
16:30 – TBC vs. TBC

Lodz, Poland
16:00 – TBC vs. TBC
18:30 – TBC vs. TBC

Budapest, Hungary
14:00 – TBC vs. TBC
16:30 – TBC vs. TBC

Bratislava, Slovakia
14:00 – TBC vs. TBC
16:30 – TBC vs. TBC

Quarter Finals – September 4

Ankara, Turkey
14:00 – TBC vs. TBC
16:30 – TBC vs. TBC

Lodz, Poland
16:00 – TBC vs. TBC
18:30 – TBC vs. TBC

Semi Finals – September 7

Ankara, Turkey
14:00 – TBC vs. TBC
16:30 – TBC vs. TBC

Finals – September 8

Ankara, Turkey
14:00 – TBC vs. TBC (3rd / 4th place)
16:30 – TBC vs. TBC (1st / 2nd place)

Support us. Help volleyball.

For too long volleyball fans have been neglected, with no community with which to share their passion. We want to change that, by providing a platform for fans & players to unite. However, we’re a small team & we can’t do it ourselves – we need your help.

Your contributions will help us to keep the content FREE & to improve our coverage of the global game, which will help to build the profile of the next generation of players.

We will never profit from your contributions - if they exceed our operating costs on an annual basis we will donate the difference to support worthy causes in volleyball. Thank you!

Recent posts

Leave a Comment