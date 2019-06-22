CEV EuroVolley 2019 women’s match schedule

The CEV EuroVolley 2019 will be the 31st edition of the competition, with the women’s match schedule starting on 23 August 2019.

For the first time the CEV EuroVolley championship matches will take place in four countries; Hungary, Poland, Slovakia and Turkey. The number of national teams participating in the event will also be expanded from 16 to 24.

Don’t miss the FIVB VNL 2019! Watch all 260 games of the best men & womens international volleyball online - LIVE & on-demand!

CEV EuroVolley 2019 women’s preliminary round schedule

All match times are listed in UTC+0.

Pool A match schedule

Host: Ankara, Turkey

August 23

11:30 – France vs. Bulgaria

14:00 – Serbia vs. Finland

17:00 – Turkey vs. Greece

August 24

14:00 – France vs. Greece

16:30 – Finland vs. Turkey

August 25

14:00 – Bulgaria vs. Serbia

16:30 – Greece vs. Finland

August 26

14:00 – France vs. Serbia

16:30 – Turkey vs. Bulgaria

August 27

14:00 – Finland vs. France

16:30 – Greece vs. Bulgaria

August 28

14:00 – Serbia vs. Greece

16:30 – France vs. Turkey

August 29

14:00 – Bulgaria vs. Finland

16:30 – Turkey vs. Serbia

Pool B match schedule

Host: Lodz, Poland

August 23

12:00 – Belgium vs. Ukraine

15:30 – Italy vs. Portugal

18:30 – Poland vs. Slovenia

August 24

16:00 – Belgium vs. Slovenia

18:30 – Portugal vs. Poland

August 25

16:00 – Slovenia vs. Portugal

18:30 – Ukraine vs. Italy

August 26

16:00 – Italy vs. Belgium

18:30 – Poland vs. Ukraine

August 27

16:00 – Portugal vs. Belgium

18:30 – Italy vs. Slovenia

August 28

15:30 – Belgium vs. Poland

18:00 – Ukraine vs. Slovenia

August 29

16:00 – Portugal vs. Ukraine

18:30 – Poland vs. Italy

Pool C match schedule

Host: Budapest, Hungary

August 23

13:00 – Croatia vs. Azerbaijan

15:30 – Netherlands vs. Romania

18:30 – Hungary vs. Estonia

August 24

16:00 – Estonia vs. Croatia

18:30 – Romania vs. Hungary

August 25

13:30 – Azerbaijan vs. Netherlands

16:00 – Estonia vs. Romania

August 26

16:00 – Netherlands vs. Croatia

18:30 – Hungary vs. Azerbaijan

August 27

16:00 – Netherlands vs. Estonia

18:30 – Romania vs. Croatia

August 28

13:30 – Azerbaijan vs. Estonia

16:00 – Croatia vs. Hungary

August 29

13:30 – Romania vs. Azerbaijan

16:00 – Hungary vs. Netherlands

Pool D

Host: Bratislava, Slovakia

August 23

12:30 – Switzerland vs. Germany

15:00 – Belarus vs. Russia

18:00 – Slovakia vs. Spain

August 24

15:30 – Germany vs. Spain

18:00 – Switzerland vs. Slovakia

August 25

15:30 – Spain vs. Belarus

18:00 – Russia vs. Switzerland

August 26

15:30 – Germany vs. Russia

18:00 – Slovakia vs. Belarus

August 27

15:30 – Spain vs. Switzerland

18:00 – Germany vs. Slovakia

August 28

15:30 – Russia vs. Spain

18:00 – Germany vs. Belarus

August 29

15:30 – Switzerland vs. Belarus

18:00 – Slovakia vs. Russia

CEV EuroVolley 2019 women’s finals schedule

Final 16 – September 1

Ankara, Turkey

14:00 – TBC vs. TBC

16:30 – TBC vs. TBC

Lodz, Poland

16:00 – TBC vs. TBC

18:30 – TBC vs. TBC

Budapest, Hungary

14:00 – TBC vs. TBC

16:30 – TBC vs. TBC



Bratislava, Slovakia

14:00 – TBC vs. TBC

16:30 – TBC vs. TBC

Quarter Finals – September 4

Ankara, Turkey

14:00 – TBC vs. TBC

16:30 – TBC vs. TBC

Lodz, Poland

16:00 – TBC vs. TBC

18:30 – TBC vs. TBC

Semi Finals – September 7

Ankara, Turkey

14:00 – TBC vs. TBC

16:30 – TBC vs. TBC

Finals – September 8

Ankara, Turkey

14:00 – TBC vs. TBC (3rd / 4th place)

16:30 – TBC vs. TBC (1st / 2nd place)