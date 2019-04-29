No sisterly love for Cignal HD and PLDT

The Cignal HD Spikers and PLDT Home Fibr Power Hitters are on a crossroad as they meet for the last time for the bronze medal of the PSL Grand Prix. Both squads came from two different roads that led them to this scenario. Now let us take a quick look at how these two teams got to this point.

Cignal HD Spikers

Finished the preliminaries ranked fourth with a 7-7 record

Eliminated the fifth ranked United Volleyball Club in the quarterfinals to advance to the semifinals

Lost to the defending champions Petron Blaze Spikers via sweep in the best-of-three semifinals

PLDT Home Fibr Power Hitters

Finished the preliminaries ranked third with an 8-6 record

Eliminated the sixth seed Generika Ayala Lifesavers in the quarterfinals to advance to the semifinals

Lost to F2 Logistics Cargo Movers via sweep in the best-of-three semifinals

As the saying goes, a true champion loses many battles before winning the war and these two squads need to gain losing a hard semifinal series for them to gain success in the future. Let us take a look at what both teams need to do to gain the coveted bronze medal of the tournament.

Release Wilson and Dahlke

When we talk about the top two scoring imports this conference, both Erica Wilson and Kendra Dahlke come to play. Wilson, who currently leads the league in total points and points per game, will be the main focal point of offense for Cignal this game. During their semifinal series against Petron, Wilson averaged 21.5 ppg. Dahlke on the other hand is rising to the occacion for Petron. She is today’s tournament game high holder in points with 37 markers. Expect that both Coach Edgar Barroga and Coach Roger Gorayeb will just let them play and end their Grand Prix with a bang.

The locals need to show up

The local support for the imports were the barometer of the success of both Cignal and PLDT all tournament long. Rachel Anne Daquis, Mylene Paat, Acy Masangkay and Ranya Musa glimpses of their potential in their seven wins however in their seven losses, no local scored in double figures. Same goes with PLDT as Aiko Urdas, Jasmine Nabor, Grethcel Soltones and Shola Alvarez remain to be the barometer of how successful they are this tournament. It remains to be seen on which local crew will explode however expect a dogfight between the locals this game.

Which libero legacy will shine?

The libero match-up between these two squads is one to watch for. Cignal’s Jheck Dionela is showing everybody that she is still one of the best in the league and her numbers don’t lie. PLDT’s Tatan Pantone will not just let her legacy as one of the best in the business go down easily. This will be a sure fun game to see which libero can say “I’m still up for the challenge.” and end her grand prix on a positive note.