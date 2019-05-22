Brazilian Superleague champions appoint new head coach

Itambé/Minas, who recently won the Brazilian Superleague for the second time, have appointed a new head coach in Italian Nicola Negro.

The 38-year-old has been plucked from the Italian A2 league, where he was head coach of Delta Informatica Trentino for two seasons.

Negro – who has also coached clubs in Slovenia, Romania, Poland and Azerbaijan, as well as being an assistant coach to Turkey’s national side – replaces compatriot Stefano Lavarini after his appointment as head coach of South Korea’s women’s team for the 2019 FIVB Volleyball Nations League.

Negro has a hard act to follow, as Lavarini led the Belo Horizonte team to two South American Club Championship titles.

Don’t miss the FIVB VNL 2019! Watch all 260 games of the best men & womens international volleyball online - LIVE & on-demand!

Don’t miss the FIVB VNL 2019! Watch all 260 games of the best men & womens international volleyball online - LIVE & on-demand!

Negro motivated

However, he is delighted to have the opportunity to work in Brazil, which he regards as one of the most passionate volleyball countries.

“I’m very excited and motivated to face this new challenge in my career,” he told the Itambé/Minas website.

“I look forward to arriving in Brazil, a country that loves volleyball and has always had an important history and tradition. I’m sure this will be a great chance for me to take a bigger step and to grow as a coach.”

The Minstrels have announced the signings of Roslandy Acosta from Venezuela and Deja McClendon from the United States, as well as Brazil’s two-time Olympic champion, Thaísa Daher.

They have also renewed the contracts of Macrís, Bruninha, Carol Gattaz, Laura, Bruna Honório, Lea and Lana.