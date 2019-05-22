Three Americans will play as imports in the PVL Reinforced Conference 2019

poiAs the third best nation in the world, the United States of America is a spring well of volleyball talent. That is why players from the home of the brave are often acquired in professional leagues overseas.

The Philippines is no exception to that. We’ve seen American players suit up for clubs here and the influx won’t stop. In fact, three Americans will be suiting up in the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference 2019. All of them will bring those hard spikes and emphatic blocks in hopes of winning a championship.

Jenelle Jordan

Athletic blood runs in her veins because her father, Darin, was a former National Football League linebacker. But while Jenelle doesn’t bring the hurt through tackles, she does it through spikes and kill blocks.

The former University of California Golden Bear was part of Team USA for the 2017 World University Games. She is a proven menace at the net by tallying eight blocks in a game against Washington State.

The Houston, Texas native had a career-high of eight attacks and eight blocks against the University of Oregon as a sophomore. Jordan was also named to the Under Armour All-American Second Team during her senior year in high school.

Jordan will also be a source of motivation for the Pacific Town-Army Lady Troopers because she often gives quick pep talks inside the court.

Lakia Bright

Bright will light up the offense in her second tour of duty with the Banko Perlas Spikers. Her explosive attacks allowed her to become the top scorer in last year’s Reinforced Conference.

Prior to her first stint with Banko Perlas, Bright played for the College of Central Florida from 2013 to 2017. She also spent one year at Auburn University.

She was part of the American Volleyball Coaches Association All-Region first team during her sophomore year. Bright also had 333 attack points in her junior year.

The Orange Park, Florida native also played for LP Vampula in Finland before returning to the Perlas Spikers. She will join talented hitters Dzi Gervacio and Nicole Tiamzon to improve from their bronze medal finish last year.

Janisa Johnson

Like Bright, she is also a returning import in the PVL. However, Johnson is making the switch from the Balipure Purest Water Defenders to the Petro Gazz Angels.

Johnson served as guide to a Balipure squad which had the likes of Ivy Lacsina, Faith Nisperos, and Joyme Cagande to name a few. Now, she will join veterans Paneng Mercado, Chie Saet, and Jeanette Panaga in Petro Gazz.

The 5′ 8″ hitter tallied 500 attack points and 500 digs in two seasons as starter for Long Beach State. She then played professionally for Kopenicker SC Berlin before her stint with Finnish club Oriveden Ponnistus.

Johnson also suited up for Beziers Volley in France before her stint with Petro Gazz. Her reception skills will aid PVL Open Conference 2018 Best Libero Cienne Cruz and hitter Jonah Sabete.