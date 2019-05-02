Akinradewo and Murphy miss out as Kiraly names USA squad

USA head coach Karch Kiraly has named his 30-woman provisional squad for the 2019 FIVB Volleyball Nations League, and there is no place on the roster for Forluke Akinradewo.

The 31-year-old middle, who starred in team USA’s silver-winning side at the 2012 London Olympic Games and won bronze at the 2016 Rio Games, has been overlooked this time, with the likes of Rachael Adams, Lauren Gibbemeyer, Paige Tapp and Chiaka Ogbogu getting the nod in her position.

The USA will also be without Kelly Murphy, who helped the team to fifth place at last year’s FIVB World Championship.

Robinson in as an outside

The 29-year-old opposite, who plays her club volleyball for Ageo Medics in Japan, misses out while Danielle Cuttino, Annie Drews, Karsta Lowe, Krystal Rivers and Jordan Thompson are Kiraly’s preferred opposites.

Kiraly has named Vafikbank Istanbul star Kelsey Robinson as one of his outside hitters having previously utilised the 26-year-old as a libero given the quality of hitters at his disposal.

Tita Akiu, Megan Courtney, Mary Lake and Justine Wong-Orantes are Kiraly’s liberos, while Robinson is joined by Jordan Larson, Sarah Wilhite Parsons and Michelle Bartsch-Hackley among the outsides.

Busy summer ahead

Lauren Carlini, Micha Hancock, Carli Lloyd and Jordyn Poulter have been named as the USA’s setters.

The squad will be trimmed down to 25 players on May 11, before Kiraly selects 14 players each week to compete in the Nations League fixtures.

The USA face Belgium, Japan and Bulgaria in their opening fixtures, from May 21-23, and later play host to Korea, Germany and Brazil in their home fixtures from June 4-6.