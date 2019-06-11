Adams, Lee and Tapp named in USA’s Pan American training team

USA Volleyball has announced its 14-player Pan American Cup training team for the upcoming exhibition games against Canada, with a mix of youth and experience.

Rachael Adams who was a part of the team that captured Pan American Cup gold in Toronto, Canada four years is the only member of that squad to be named on the initial training team.

Michelle Bartsch-Hartley and Carli Lloyd were also on that side but are likely to be stay with Karch Kiraly’s squad as they compete in the FIVB Volleyball Nations League, with Rob Browning, head coach at Saint Mary’s College (California), taking the reigns as head coach of the USA Pan American Cup training team.

University of Kentucky setter Madison Lilley, who trained alongside the USA team in the spring training camp, has also been selected.

Simone Lee and Hannah Tapp have made appearances in this season’s VNL and remain eligible for selection in weeks five and six.

The American side will play Canada in two exhibition matches this weekend in California at Tustin High School and Murrieta Mesa High School.

Don’t miss the FIVB VNL 2019! Watch all 260 games of the best men & womens international volleyball online - LIVE & on-demand!

Full training team for the warm games against Canada

Setters: Madison Lilley, Sam Seliger-Swenson

Outsides: Roni Jones-Perry, Simone Lee, Kathryn Plummer, Kadie Rolfzen

Opposites: Sheridan Atkinson, Danielle Cuttino

Middles: Rachael Adams, Brionne Butler, Jenna Rosenthal, Hannah Tapp

Liberos: Gabby Curry, Justine Wong-Orantes