A look at the possible PSL Individual Awardees

The PSL Grand Prix is on the closing stages of the tournament and with that, the top players will be on each position will be awarded by the end of the finals. Let us now take a look at the possible winners of each individual awards.

Best Middle Blocker (Grace Lazard and Aby Marano)

Both middle blockers have been performing well for their respective squads. Lazard is leading the league in block points with 58. Her huge frame makes it hard for the opposing spikers to get over her. Marano’s numbers may not be showing in the statistics as brilliant numbers but her intangibles in scoring and in blockings are vital to F2’s success. She also provides the leadership missing from their core players due to injuries.

Best Opposite Spiker (Anastasiya Artemeva)

Artemeva may not be scoring the same as her import counterpart however when she is needed to score, she gets the job done. The Azebaijan national is not only scoring but is also a key figure in the blocking department. Artemeva has accumulated a total of 39 blocking points in tournament so far making her an asset for the HD Spikers. She can take home the award as her closest opposition is Generika Ayala’s Kseniya Kocyigit.

Best Open Spiker (Katherine Bell and Erica Wilson)

This is the most hard of all to name. With names such as Kalei Mau, Lindsay Stalzer, and Yasmeen Bedart Ghani, the name of Bell and Wilson will be on top. Yes, Niemer should also be there but if the MVP award goes to Niemer then expect the two high scoring imports to bag the award. Bell is second in scoring for Petron behind Niemer with an average of 19.3 ppg. She can definitely bag this award with her complete overall volleyball talent. Wilson is another name that will definitely bag this award. The Cignal import leads the league in scoring with an average of 21.1 ppg. Also she tops the league with seven games of 25+ points. It is a shoo-in that both players will take home this award.

Best Setter (Rhea Dimaculangan)

The reigning PSL All-Filipino MVP is making her case as the top setter not just in the tournament but also in the country. Dimaculangan is currently atop of the statistical race when it comes to excellent sets. Her excellent playmaking skills is the gasoline that keeps this Petron engine running smooth and it shows as they are on a 17-game winning streak. Rest assure that Dimaculangan’s name will also be in the MVP conversation this conference.

Best Libero (Jheck Dionela)

Dionela is perhaps on a mission this Grand Prix and that is take home the Best Libero award she is missing from her accolades. Yes, you heard it right, Dionela has not won the Best Libero award in the import-laden conference. With terrific numbers percentage wise in the digs and recieving departments, Dionela might be able to get it finally.