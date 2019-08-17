2019 Asian Women’s Volleyball Championship match schedule

The 2019 Asian Women’s Volleyball Championship will be the twentieth edition of the competition, a biennial international volleyball tournament organised by the Asian Volleyball Confederation.

The 2019 tournament will be held in Seoul, South Korea, from 18 to 25 August 2019 and will feature 13 women’s volleyball teams from across Asia.

The top eight teams in this tournament will qualify for the AVC Women’s Volleyball Olympic Qualification Tournament in January 2020.

AVC Women’s Volleyball Championship teams

With South Korea automatically qualifying as hosts its allocated slot was assigned to Hong Kong. Whilst the Philippines qualified, but declined to enter as it prioritises preparation for the SEA Games that it is hosting later in the year – New Zealand take their place.

2019 AVC Women’s Volleyball match schedule

The 13 teams will compete over 8 days and will be assigned to 4 different pools initially.

All times are local to Seoul, Korea (UTC+9)

Preliminary Round

Second Round

Match schedule will be confirmed at the end of the Preliminary Round.

Final Round

To be confirmed.