Egonu may face future team-mates in Berlin

The CEV Women’s Champions League final could be a bizarre experience for Italy superstar Paola Egonu if speculation that she will be moving to Imoco Volley Conegliano proves to be true.

Egonu has been outstanding all season for Igor Gorgonzola Novara, not least when scoring 69 points over both legs of their Champions League semi-final victory over Turkish side Vakifbank Istanbul.

But Novara now meet Conegliano in the Champions League final in Berlin on Saturday May 18 and rumours persist that 20-year-old Egonu will be playing against her future team-mates.

Fabris on the move

With Croatian Samanta Fabris set to leave Conegliano for Russian team Dinamo Kazan, Egonu is apparently being lined up to replace her in the lead spiker’s role. Experienced Serb Jovana Brakocevic is said to be coming in as Egonu’s replacement, arriving from Budowlani Lodz in Poland.

Missing in Montreux

Egonu is likely to be an absentee from the Italy squad that returns to the Montreux Masters in Switzerland on Monday (May 13) as defending champions.

Egonu hit the winning point in last year’s final against Russia, one of 26 overall in the game, as she was named the tournament’s MVP. She was then top scorer in October’s World Championship with 324 points.

Although it is yet to be confirmed, Egonu’s participation in the Champions League final on May 18 is likely to mean she will be omitted from Italy’s squad for Montreux. That will afford her a short break ahead of Italy’s Volleyball Nations League campaign, which begins on May 28 with their opening pool match against the Dominican Republic.