Best single-game individual stat lines in UAAP Season 81

Volleyball will forever be a team sport. However, individuals can excel in any given game. Their effort might lead to victory or not. But their performance is worthy of recognition regardless of result.

Therefore, we look at the best individual stat lines in UAAP Season 81. These are based on the overall effort of the player in a single game. It’s not enough to score the most points. Rather, they must have contributed in more aspects of the game, especially on defense.

Applauding the rookies

The crop of rookies this season is arguably one of the best in UAAP history. No wonder there are many impressive acts from the bunch.

Ivy Lacsina (February 27 vs. DLSU) – She did not experience jitters against the Season 80 champions. Lacsina was still the same menacing force during her girls volleyball days by connecting on 14 attacks and two blocks. She also had 18 digs in this game which they lost in four sets.

Princess Robles (April 14 vs. UP) – The small but terrible spiker had 20 points, 18 off attacks, in this game that dissolved UP’s Final Four hopes. Robles also had 17 digs and nine reception to pace NU in a repeat victory over the Lady Maroons.

Lycha Ebon (February 20 vs. UP) – She had a 21-point outing against UE last March 6. But Ebon had a better all-around game during their round one battle against UP. The Davaoena collected 16 points throughout that four-set loss and added ten digs and seven receptions for good measure. It’s just unfortunate that her maiden season was cut short by an injury.

Jolina Dela Cruz (April 28 vs. FEU) – A win in this game will clinch a twice-to-beat advantage for the Lady Spikers. However, the Lady Tamaraws came back to seal the victory in five. If there’s any consolation, Dela Cruz posted 15 attacks, six aces, and a block in this match. She also tallied 18 digs and seven receptions in the losing cause.

Eya Laure (March 20 vs. ADMU) – This season’s Rookie of the Year had 21 points in the five-set loss to their championship round opponents. Laure also earned 15 receptions in this match. She will use these defeats as motivation to beat the Lady Eagles for the title.

Other noteworthy displays

Bernadette Flora (February 27 vs. UE) – In what would be Air Padda’s last game as Adamson head coach, Flora registered 15 points in four sets. She also had with 18 digs and 17 receptions which weren’t enough to prevent the Lady Falcons’ third straight defeat.

Celine Domingo (March 2 vs. UST) – The FEU middle blocker had 17 points in the game wherein Milena Alessandrini suffered her season-ending injury. Domingo’s production seem typical until you notice that she had six blocks to go with nine attacks and two aces.

Milena Alessandrini (February 24 vs. UP) – For those who might have forgotten, the Filipino-Italian can impose her will in a game. Alessandrini contributed 19 attacks and three blocks in this four-set victory over the Lady Maroons. She also made non-scoring stats of 15 digs and ten receptions in that early first round affair.

Tots Carlos (April 6 vs. FEU) – The UP team captain connected on 19 spikes, two aces, and a block. She was also a bright spot on the defensive end with 18 receptions and 23 digs. Unfortunately, the Lady Tamaraws won in four sets to own the fourth spot in the standings.

Hats off to the graduating players

We start by giving props to those who are playing their final UAAP year. Indeed, they left out everything on the court in hopes of going out with a bang.

Desiree Cheng (March 31 vs. UST) – The Golden Tigresses swept the Lady Spikers in their first round match. Cheng must have used this as motivation to lead her squad to a four-set victory over the Espana crew. The La Salle team captain tallied 14 points, three blocks, and three aces for their seventh win in ten matches.

Judith Abil (April 3 vs. UP) – The Lady Maroons won in five sets but her performance cannot be disregarded. The outside hitter from Iligan City scored 18 attacks, two blocks, and two aces in the loss. She was also a factor on defense with 29 digs from 48 attempts to go with 19 service receptions.

Heather Guino-o (April 6 vs. UP) – FEU’s soft-spoken hitter made noise in their round two contest against the then-Final Four-aspiring Lady Maroons. Guino-o made 18 attack points and four aces in the four-set win. But it was her 22 digs and 12 receptions that placed her on this list.

Maddie Madayag (March 20 vs. UST) – Even the UAAP Season 81 2nd Best Middle Blocker couldn’t believe what she accomplished. The middle blocker from Davao registered 11 kill blocks which shatters Celine Hernandez’ UAAP single-game record of nine. She also converted 11 attacks and an ace to pace her squad with 23 points.

Sisi Rondina (March 20 vs. ADMU) – Madayag was not the only record-setter in that match. The Season 81 MVP tied Alyssa Valdez’ single-game record of 35 points with 30 attacks, three blocks, and two aces. Aside from carrying the Golden Tigresses during that game, she was also an asset on defense with 25 digs.