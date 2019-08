Home Nations Junior Beach Volleyball Cup 2019 women’s schedule

The second annual running of the Home Nations Junior Beach Volleyball Cup sees teams from England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales battle on the sand. These talented youngsters will be vying for domestic domination & bragging rights whilst gaining crucial experience by playing the best beach volleyball talent in the UK.

This fantastic beach volleyball development event takes place at the Cardiff Beach Volleyball Centre on the 09 – 11 August 2019. Entry is free for spectators and more information can found at Inter-Beach.net.

Home Nations Junior Beach Volleyball Cup 2019 live stream

Home Nations women’s match schedule

All match times listed in UTC+1. Start times subject to change dependent on preceding match duration.

09 August 2019

Court 4

1100 – Blight/Tucker 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 vs. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Ionascu/Bacakova

1150 – McGovern/Frize 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 vs. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Moorhead/Anderson

1300 – Keefe/Canevari 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 vs. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Waldie/Gillies

1350 – Morgan/Hulme 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 vs. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Leavenworth/Ranklin

1440 – Wroblewska/Hall 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 vs. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Ionascu/Bacakova

1530 – Donaldson/Munoz 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 vs. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Moorhead/Anderson

1620 – Keefe/Canevari 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 vs. 🇬🇧 Scott/Kavanagh-Dick

1710 – Morgan/Hulme 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 vs. 🇬🇧 Moorhead/Anderson

Court 5

1100 – Keefe/Canevari 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 vs. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Brand/Saunders

1150 – Morgan/Hulme 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 vs. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Vakeva-Baird/Hill-Anning

1300 – Kelly/Richardson 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 vs. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Ionascu/Bacakova

1350 – Hamilton/Brown 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 vs. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Moorhead/Anderson

1440 – Scott/Kavanagh-Dick 🇬🇧 vs. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Waldie/Gillies

1530 – Moorhead/Anderson 🇬🇧 vs. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Leavenworth/Ranklin

1620 – Blight/Tucker 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 vs. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Wroblewska/Hall

1710 – McGovern/Frize 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 vs. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Donaldson/Munoz

Court 6

1100 – Wroblewska/Hall 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 vs. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Kelly/Richardson

1150 – Donaldson/Munoz 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 vs. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Hamilton/Brown

1300 – Brand/Saunders 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 vs. 🇬🇧 Scott/Kavanagh-Dick

1350 – Vakeva-Baird/Hill-Anning 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 vs. 🇬🇧 Moorhead/Anderson

1440 – Blight/Tucker 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 vs. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Kelly/Richardson

1530 – McGovern/Frize 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 vs. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Hamilton/Brown

1620 – Brand/Saunders 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 vs. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Waldie/Gillies

1710 – Vakeva-Baird/Hill-Anning 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 vs. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Leavenworth/Ranklin

10 August 2019

Court 4

0930 – 1st A vs. 4th B

1020 – 1st A vs. 4th B

1110 – Winner x1 vs. Winner x2

1200 – Winner x1 vs. Winner x2

1320 – Winner x3 vs. Winner x4

1410 – Winner x3 vs. Winner x4

1500 – Loser 6 vs. Winner 7

1550 – Loser 6 vs. Winner 7

1640 – Winner 5 vs. Winner 9

1730 – Winner 5 vs. Winner 9

Court 5

0930 – 2nd B vs. 3rd A

1020 – 2nd B vs. 3rd A

1320 – Loser x1 vs. Loser x2

1410 – Loser x1 vs. Loser x2

Court 6

0930 – 1st B vs. 4th A

1020 – 1st B vs. 4th A

1110 – 2nd A vs. 3rd B

1200 – 2nd A vs. 3rd B

1320 – Loser x3 vs. Loser x4

1410 – Loser x3 vs. Loser x4

1500 – Loser 5 vs. Winner 8

1550 – Loser 5 vs. Winner 8

1640 – Winner 6 vs. Winner 10

1730 – Winner 6 vs. Winner 10

11 August 2019

Court 4

10:00 – 7th/8th Playoff

10:50 – 7th/8th Playoff

Court 5

10:00 – 5th/6th Playoff

10:50 – 5th/6th Playoff

Court 6

10:00 – 3rd/4th Playoff

10:50 – 3rd/4th Playoff

12:00 – 1st/2nd Playoff

13:40 – 1st/2nd Playoff

Home Nations women’s team rosters

Representing each of the home nations will be pairings from England (x6), Northern Ireland (x2), Scotland (x6) and Wales (x2):

England 1 Pair 1

Club: Richmond

Richmond Age Group: U17

U17 Height: 183cm

Club: Richmond

Richmond Age: U15

U15 Height: 166cm

England 1 Pair 2

Club: Birmingham

Birmingham Age Group: U19

U19 Height: 176cm

Club: Beach Academy

Beach Academy Age: U18

U18 Height: 168cm

England 2 Pair 1

Club: Ashcombe

Ashcombe Age Group: U19

U19 Height: 178cm

Club: Oxford / South Bucks

Oxford / South Bucks Age: U16

U16 Height: 176cm

England 2 Pair 2

Frankie Frize

Club: Urmston

Urmston Age Group: U16

U16 Height: 178cm

Club: Bristol

Bristol Age: U19

U19 Height: 182cm

England 3 Pair 1

Age Group: U1 8

8 Height: 182cm

Club: Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace Age: U19

U19 Height: 169cm

England 3 Pair 2

Club: Ashcombe

Ashcombe Age Group: U1 6

6 Height: 178cm

Club: Beach Academy

Beach Academy Age: U17

U17 Height: 173cm

Northern Ireland 1 Pair 1

Club: Craigavon

Craigavon Age Group: U1 9

9 Height: 180cm

Club: Balleymoney

Balleymoney Age: U20

U20 Height: 170cm

Northern Ireland 1 Pair 2

Club: Craigavon

Craigavon Age Group: U20

U20 Height: 165cm

Club: Craigavon

Craigavon Age: U19

U19 Height: 175cm

Scotland 1 Pair 1

Club: Edinburgh

Edinburgh Age Group: U18

Club: Edinburgh

Edinburgh Age: U18

Scotland 1 Pair 2

Club: Edinburgh

Edinburgh Age Group: U18

Club: Edinburgh

Edinburgh Age: U18

Scotland 2 Pair 1

Club: Edinburgh

Edinburgh Age Group: U17

Club: Edinburgh

Edinburgh Age: U16

Scotland 2 Pair 2

Club: Edinburgh

Edinburgh Age Group: U18

U18 Height: 173cm

Club: Edinburgh

Edinburgh Age: U18

Scotland 3 Pair 1

Club: Edinburgh

Edinburgh Age Group: U16

Scotland 3 Pair 2

Club: South Ayrshire

South Ayrshire Age Group: U16

Club: Edinburgh

Edinburgh Age: U16

Wales 1 Pair 1

Club: Team South Wales

Team South Wales Age Group: U18

U18 Height: 175cm

Club: Cardiff Celts

Cardiff Celts Age: U18

U18 Height: 165cm

Wales 1 Pair 2

Club: Cardiff Celts

Cardiff Celts Age Group: U18

U18 Height: 171cm