2019 women’s CEV EuroVolley – how to watch LIVE

The 2019 Women’s CEV EuroVolley tournament has arrived and features the best talent from across Europe. Fans of the women’s European Volleyball Championships will be able to watch 24 teams in action including recent Olympic qualifiers Russia, Serbia & Italy.

The 16 day tournament will feature 76 matches across 4 different countries, Turkey, Poland, Hungary and Slovakia. The best female volleyball players in the world are due to feature including the likes of Paola Egonu, Tijana Boskovic, Lonneke Sloetjes and Nataliya Goncharova.

Whatever happens, the 2019 EuroVolley competition is going to be fascinating to watch. Women’s volleyball fans can watch EVERY GAME LIVE exclusively on EuroVolley.tv.

To watch EuroVolley live & online simply subscribe on EuroVolley.tv. Your payment will be processed securely by EuroVolley.tv’s payment partner InPlayer.

Pricing is €4.99 Euros / month.

Once you have successfully subscribed you will be able to watch ALL games LIVE on EuroVolley.tv.

How else to watch 2019 women’s CEV EuroVolley

Due to broadcasting rights being sold by CEV the live streams are geo-blocked in certain markets around the world. Fans of the women’s European Championships in the following countries will be unable to watch the live streams online:

CountryBroadcaster
AndorraL’Equipe
AustriaSport1 / ORF / Laola TV
Bosnia and HerzegovinaArena Sport / RTRS
CroatiaArena Sport
Czech RepublicPragosport / Czech TV
EstoniaEesti Media + ERR
FranceL’Equipe
GermanySport1
IsraelCharlton
ItalyRAI + DAZN
KosovoArena Sport / DIGITALB
MonacoL’Equipe
MontenegroArena Sport/ RTCG
North MacedoniaArena Sport/ MKRTV
PolandPolsat / Polskie Radio
RomaniaPragosport / RU Telekom
SerbiaArena Sport /RTS
SloveniaArena Sport/ POP TV
SpainEnjoy/TVE
SwitzerlandSport1 /SRG
TurkeySSport /TRT
MaliB4 / Kwese
AngolaB4 / Kwese
BeninB4 / Kwese
BotswanaB4 / Kwese
Burkina FasoB4 / Kwese
BurundiB4 / Kwese
CameroonB4 / Kwese
Cape VerdeB4 / Kwese
Central African RepublicB4 / Kwese
ChadB4 / Kwese
ComorosL’Equipe
Congo (Democratic Republic of)B4 / Kwese
Congo (Republic of/Brazzaville)B4 / Kwese
Cote d’IvoireB4 / Kwese
DjiboutiB4 / Kwese
Equatorial GuineaB4 / Kwese
EritreaB4 / Kwese
EthiopiaB4 / Kwese
GabonB4 / Kwese
Gambia (The)B4 / Kwese
GhanaB4 / Kwese
GuineaB4 / Kwese
Guinea-BissauB4 / Kwese
KenyaB4 / Kwese
LesothoB4 / Kwese
LiberiaB4 / Kwese
MadagascarB4 / Kwese
MalawiB4 / Kwese
MauritaniaB4 / Kwese
MauritiusL’Equipe
MayotteL’Equipe
MozambiqueB4 / Kwese
NamibiaB4 / Kwese
NigerB4 / Kwese
NigeriaB4 / Kwese
RéunionL’Equipe
RwandaB4 / Kwese
Sao Tome and PrincipeB4 / Kwese
SenegalB4 / Kwese
SeychellesL’Equipe
Sierra LeoneB4 / Kwese
SomaliaB4 / Kwese
South SudanB4 / Kwese
St Helena and AscensionB4 / Kwese
SudanB4 / Kwese
SwazilandB4 / Kwese
Tanzania (United Republic of)B4 / Kwese
TogoB4 / Kwese
UgandaB4 / Kwese
ZambiaB4 / Kwese
ZimbabweB4 / Kwese
BrazilESPN Brazil
Dominican RepublicL’Equipe
French GuyanaL’Equipe + Direct TV
GuadalupeL’Equipe + Direct TV
HaitiL’Equipe + Direct TV
MartinicaL’Equipe + Direct TV
Saint-BarthélemyL’Equipe + Direct TV
Saint-MartinL’Equipe
Saint-Pierre and MiquelonL’Equipe
Trinidad and TobagoL’Equipe + Direct TV
VenezuelaL’Equipe
AustraliaL’Equipe
Fiji IslandsL’Equipe
French PolynesiaL’Equipe
New ZealandL’Equipe
TongaL’Equipe
VanuatuL’Equipe
Wallis and FutunaL’Equipe