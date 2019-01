After a straight-sets loss to the Toray Arrows (Dindin Santiago-Manabat’s team), Jaja Santiago and the Ageo Medics will face the Kurobe Aqua Fairies today at 1 PM, Philippine Time. The Medics won their first encounter in four sets and they are hoping to win this one as well to improve their chances for the Final Six. Will the Ageo Medics complete the sweep against Kurobe? Or will the Aqua Fairies even the score? Watch this game via livestream below.