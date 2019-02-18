Jaja Santiago wins, Dindin Santiago-Manabat finally scores

Lost in the madness of the UAAP Season 81 volleyball opening weekend are the performances of sisters Jaja Santiago and Dindin Santiago-Manabat in the Japanese V.League. While both of their teams won against their respective enemies, the game was certainly one to remember for Santiago-Manabat.

Dindin finally scores!

Santiago-Manabat claimed her first two points in the V.League as the Toray Arrows won over the Kurobe Aqua Fairies, 25-16, 25-22, and 25-11 last February 16. Both points came in the deciding set with the first one courtesy of a quick attack from the middle. Her second point was off a kill block.

This victory improved their record to 12-7. Jana Kulan led the squad with 21 attacks, four blocks, and three aces. Kaho Ono and Mana Ishikawa added eight points apiece while Ai Kurogo tallied seven. The defeat dropped Kurobe to 2-18. No player scored double digits for the Aqua Fairies as Freya Aelbrecht led the squad with nine markers while Nanami Wasai and Akane Ukishima added eight points each.

The Arrows won another game, a five-setter against the PFU Blue Cats, but Santiago-Manabat did not check in the game. The triumph over the Blue Cats brings their standing to 13-7 which is tied with the Toyota Auto Body Queenseis for third place in the V.League Women’s Division 1 Western Conference.

Jaja, Medics win over Seagulls

On the other hand, Jaja Santiago and the Ageo Medics won their second to the last game in the V.League 2018-19 Season preliminary round against the Okayama Seagulls in straight sets, 25-21, 25-19, 27-25. The UAAP Season 80 women’s volleyball Most Valuable Player scored 12 attack points on 20 tries, a block, and an ace.

Katarina Barun Susnjar paced the Medics with 18 points, three blocks, and three aces while Horie Miyuki made 12. On the other hand, Moe Sasaki led the Seagulls with 10 points while Miharu Yoshioka chipped in nine. Ageo improves to 11-8, good for second place in the Eastern Conference behind the NEC Red Rockets. They will play their last game in the eliminations against the Denso Airybees on February 23 at 11 am, Philippine time.