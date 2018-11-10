Jaja Santiago, Medics bow down to Airybees

Jaja Santiago and the Ageo Medics suffered their first loss in the Japanese V.League 2018-2019 season at the hands of the Denso Airybees, 25-21, 25-22, 25-23. This is the Airybees’ first win of the season after losing their opener against JT Marvelous. Santiago had five attack points on 12 tries and two service aces on 11 attempts in the loss. Katarina Barun led the Medics with 18 attack points and two service aces while Yuuri Yoshino contributed eight.

Japanese national team member Yurie Nabeya led the way for the Airybees with 12 spikes and one ace while Rei Kudo added 13 spikes and an ace. Trinidad and Tobago national team player Sinead Jack had six successful spikes to go with her five blocks. The Airybees converted 45 attacks out of 122 tries for a 36.9% conversion rate while the Medics made 43 out of 118 or 36.4%. Blocks also went to their favor, 6-3, as well as aces, 4-2.

Waiting for Santiago and the Ageo Medics is a showdown against the defending V. League Divison 1 champion Hisamitsu Springs. The Shingo Sakai-coached Springs feature national team members Risa Shinnabe, Nana Iwasaka, and Yuki Ishii while Miyu Nagaoka is still under contract but is currently on loan to Imoco Volley of the Italian Serie A1 volleyball league. USA middle blocker Foluke Akinradewo is playing for the Springs as well. Other notable players include Rika Nomoto, Chizuru Koto, Mana Toe, Arisa Inoue, and team captain Fumika Moriya.

The Ageo Medics – Hisamitsu Springs games will be played on November 17 at 1 PM Philippine time.