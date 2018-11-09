Jaja Santiago, Medics aim for 3-0 versus Airybees

So far, so good for Jaja Santiago and the Saitama Ageo Medics in their Japanese V.League 2018-2019 campaign. They have defeated the Kurobe Aqua Fairies in four sets and dominated the PFU Blue Cats in three. But while these are impressive victories, they defeated teams that are newly-promoted to the V.League Division 1. That being said, their unblemished record will be put on the line against the Denso Airybees.

The Gen Kawakita-coached Airybees made it to last season’s Final Six with an 11-10 record but fell short of the Final 3 via a loss to the Toyota Auto Body Queenseis. They are bannered by current Japanese national team member Yurie Nabeya and former players Riho Otake, Yuko Suzuki, and Mizuho Ishida. Trinidad and Tobago middle blocker Sinead Jack will also bolster the Airybees net defense after an impressive stint in this year’s FIVB Women's Volleyball World Championship.

However, the Airybees started the current season on the wrong foot as they were dominated in straight sets by the NEC Red Rockets, 18-25. 25-27. and 19-25. Jack had 13 attack points, three blocks, and one service ace in that game while Rei Kudo added 11 attacks and a block. Ishida also contributed four spikes, three aces, and a block.

Meanwhile, it’s smooth sailing for Jaja Santiago and the Medics so far. The UAAP Season 80 Most Valuable Player is averaging 12 points per game and has converted 19 of 31 spike attempts. She also has four blocks and one service ace out of 19 attempts to her name. Santiago is currently the Medics’ second leading scorer behind Croatian Katarina Barun with 39 total points (33 attacks, three blocks, three aces). Coming in at third is Yuumi Yoshino with 21 (19 attacks, one block, one ace).

The Ageo Medics – Denso Airybees match will be played tomorrow (November 10) at 10 am Philippine Standard Time.

Dindin Santiago-Manabat, Arrows face Seagulls

On the other hand, Dindin Santiago-Manabat’s stint with the Toray Arrows isn’t making much noise. Worst, her squad lost to defending champion Hisamitsu Springs in straight sets to open the season. They will try to break into the win column against the Okayama Seagulls which also lost to last year’s runner-up JT Marvelous in their V.League 2018-2019 debut.

Some notable Seagulls players are former national team players Mai Yamaguchi, Aimi Kawashima, and Haruka Miyashita. The Toray Arrows – Okayama Seagulls match will start at 11 am Philippine Standard time tomorrow (November 10).