Jaja Santiago ends V.League season with a bang

Jaja Santiago saved the best for last.

The UAAP Season 80 Most Valuable Player tallied 18 attacks from 28 tries and five blocks in their Japanese V.League Women’s Division 1 Final Eight closer against the Denso Airybees. That 23-point performance is easily her season high and it pushes her scoring average to 11.7 per game.

However, the Medics lost the game in five sets despite having a 2-1 advantage. Ageo won the first and third sets, 25-18 and 25-20, while Denso took the second, 25-19. The Medics could have won the game in the fourth set but the Airybees snatched it, 27-25. The closely-fought set five went to Denso, 16-14.

Both the Medics and the Airybees are eliminated from the Final Three regardless of this game’s outcome. Denso finished the Final Eight at fifth place with a 4-3 record and 12 points while Ageo struggled in this stage with a 1-6 record and 10 points.

Santiago finished her V.League 2018-19 season with 316 total points in 27 games played. She connected on 242 attacks from 459 attempts for a 52.7 percent conversion rate. The former NU Lady Bulldog also has 53 kill blocks and 21 aces.

V.League Final Three participants

With the Final Eight stage over, the Hisamitsu Springs, the Toray Arrows, and the JT Marvelous are still in the hunt for the V.League Women’s Division 2018-19 championship. The defending champions swept its seven games to tally 26 points. Meanwhile, Dindin Santiago-Manabat’s former team won six of their seven games, including five straight after their loss to the Springs.

Hisamitsu will get an automatic ticket to the Finals while the Arrows and the Marvelous will play in two home-and-away matches. The team that can win both games will advance to face the Springs. However, a 25-point Golden Set will be played out if Toray and JT split the victories and the winner of which will have a chance to dethrone the Springs. The same format and rules apply in the championship series.