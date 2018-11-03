Jaja Santiago and Ageo Medics win over Kurobe Aqua Fairies

UAAP Season 80 Most Valuable Player Jaja Santiago was part of the starting line-up of the Ageo Medics against the Kurobe Aqua Fairies. However, they lost the first set, 23-25. That would be the only set their opponents will get as the Medics won the next three sets to get their first win in the Japanese V.League Division 1 2018-19 season. The Medics made quick work of the Aqua Fairies in sets two to four as they dominated to clinch the victory.

After a 25-14 score line in Set 2, Ageo pounced on Kurobe to move one set away from the win in the third, 25-19. They settled the outcome in the fourth, 25-16. Santiago had 12 total points off 10 attack points on 16 attempts and two kill blocks. Miyuki Horie paced the Medics with 22 points (21 spikes, one ace) while Katarina Barun also had 22 (19 attack points, two blocks, one ace).

Meanwhile, Nanami Wasai and Rina Hiratani led the way for the Aqua Fairies with 15 points each. Belgian import Freya Aelbrecht scored 12 while Natsuno Kurami had 10. The Ageo Medics will play again tomorrow against Chatchu-on Moksri and the PFU Blue Cats at 11 am Philippine Standard Time. On the other hand, Kurobe will go up against Hitachi Rivale tomorrow at 2 pm PH time.