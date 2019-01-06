Jaja Santiago, Ageo Medics complete sweep against Kurobe Aqua Fairies

After a straight sets defeat to the Toray Arrows yesterday, Jaja Santiago and the Ageo Medics achieved a season sweep over the Kurobe Aqua Fairies in straight sets, 25-20, 25-22, 25-21. The UAAP Season 80 Most Valuable Player converted the attack that gave the Medics its fifth win in eleven games. Kurobe falls to 2-10.

Both teams competed furiously at the start of the first set before the Medics scored six unanswered points to turn a 5-4 edge to an 11-4 margin. However, the Aqua Fairies responded with a run of their own to trim the deficit to one, 11-10. Santiago and the Medics then sparked another 6-0 from a 12-11 scoreline to put the first set out of reach from Kurobe.

The fight for the second set was tight until a 14-14 tie was broken by three consecutive points by Kurobe. But the Ageo Medics dug their way up from an 14-18 hole by stringing together seven points in success to regain the advantage and ultimately take set two.

Ageo’s five straight points from a 5-5 tie in the third set proved to be the winning rally. The Aqua Fairies threatened to recover the upper hand but to no avail. Santiago’s quick spike from the middle gave the set and the match to the Medics.

Santiago is the team’s second-leading scorer with 14 points, all from attacks. Yuri Yoshino led the way for the Medics with 17 points (13 attacks, two aces, two blocks). Katarina Barun added nine markers (six spikes, two blocks, and an ace) for the 5-6 Ageo Medics. Meanwhile, team captain Saki Maruyama led the Aqua Fairies with ten attacks and four blocks while Rina Hiratani and Nanami Wasai added 11 and 10 markers, respectively.

The Ageo Medics’ next assignment will be the Hitachi Rivale while the Kurobe Aqua Fairies will battle against the Hisamitsu Springs. Both games will be played on January 12.