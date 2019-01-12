Jaja Santiago, Ageo Medics win over Hitachi Rivale

Make it two wins in a row for Jaja Santiago and the Ageo Medics after defeating V.League Division 1 women’s volleyball Eastern Conference contender Hitachi Rivale.

The Medics dropped the first set, 25-15, due to the Rivale’s edge in attack points (14-11) and blocks (5-2). But it was all Ageo since as they tied the tally by taking the second set, 25-13. The third set also went to Ageo, 25-20. Hitachi’s collapse was highly evident in the fourth set by dropping the match while scoring only ten points.

Santiago scored 10 points from seven attacks and three blocks. Fellow Ageo import Katarina Barun paced the Medics with 18 attack points, five blocks, and an ace. Kyoko Aoyagi made 14 points (nine attacks, three blocks, two aces) while Miyuki Horie added 13 markers for the winning team. On the other hand, Hisae Watanabe is the only Hitachi player in double-figures with 13, all from spikes.

The Medics unleashed a defensive game by dominating the block battle, 13-9, while making six service aces to Hitachi’s none. Ageo also converted more spikes, 53-42.

The Ageo Medics improve to 6-6 while the Hitachi Rivale fall to 7-4. Ageo is targeting a three-game winning streak against the Toyota Auto Body Queenseis tomorrow (January 13) at 11 am, Philippine time. Meanwhile, Hitachi will also have a game tomorrow at 2 pm versus the PFU Blue Cats.