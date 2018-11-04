Jaja Santiago, Ageo Medics go for 2-0 vs PFU

Jaja Santiago had a decent Japanese V.League Division 1 debut with 10 attack points and two blocks for the Ageo Medics. More importantly, they won their first match of the 2018-2019 season against the Kurobe Aqua Fairies in four sets. Miyuki Horie and Croatian Katarina Barun caught fire by scoring 22 points each. Now, they will try to start a two-game win streak against the newly-promoted PFU Blue Cats.

As runner-up in the V.Challenge League 2017-18 season, the Blue Cats are promoted in the top tier for the first time. Their 16-2 record can be largely credited to former Japanese national team player Yukiko Ebata and middle blocker Kasumi Murakami. This year, they brought in American import Jennifer Doris who was once named as Best Attacker and Best Blocker in the V.Challenge League.

The Blue Cats also signed the sensational Thai teenager Chatchu-On Moksri who had an impressive showing in the 2018 Asian Games as the team’s leading scorer before spraining her ankle in their quarterfinal victory over Japan. She played sparingly for Thailand during the FIVB Women's Volleyball World Championship but will be a major contributor to her new professional team.

The game between the Ageo Medics and the PFU Blue Cats will start at 11 am, Philippine Standard Time.

Watch unofficial live stream

For those wanting to watch Jaja Santiago and the rest of the Ageo Medics in action you can watch an unofficial live stream below, provided by a volleyball YouTube channel. As there is no official stream in the Philippines we cannot guarantee the quality.

Santiago-Manabat, Arrows take on Seagulls

Dindin Santiago-Manabat had a brief on-court appearance in Toray Arrows’ straight-sets defeat against the defending champion Hisamitsu Springs. Now, the Arrows will try to shoot down the offense of the Okayama Seagulls. The Seagulls are led by former Japanese national team members Haruka Miyashita (team captain), Mai Yamaguchi, and Aimi Kawashima. Other notable players include Minami Yoshida, Mizuki Ugajin, and Moe Sasaki. The Toray Arrows-Okayama Seagulls match will be played on the 10th November starting at 11 am PHST as well.