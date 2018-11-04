Jaja Santiago, Ageo Medics dominate PFU Blue Cats

Chatchu-on Moksri and the PFU Blue Cats threatened to extend their match against the Ageo Medics to a fourth set with a 24-all deadlock in the third.

However, Jaja Santiago and Medics made sure that the match will end in straight sets. The UAAP Season 80 MVP delivered point #25 and they scored in the next rally to close out the Blue Cats, 26-24. Meanwhile, Croatian import Keti Barun led all Medics scorers with 17 points (14 attacks, one block, two aces)

By end of the match, Santiago match her production in the game against the Kurobe Aqua Fairies with 12 points. This time though, she registered her first V.League service ace to go with nine attack points in just 15 attempts and two blocks.

The Blue Cats improved their scoring with each set passing. Still, it was not enough to overcome the now 2-0 Medical. Ageo took the first set, 25-15, and the second, 25-19.

This latest setback for the newly-promoted Blue Cats gave them two consecutive losses to open the season. They lost their season opener to the Hitachi Rivale in five sets despite being up two sets to one.

Meanwhile, Santiago and the Ageo Medics will try to extend their win streak to three when they face the Denso Airybees on November 10 at 10 am PH time.