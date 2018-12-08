Watch LIVE! Ageo Medics vs. NEC Red Rockets

Saturday, 08 Dec 2018
Lawrence Fernandez - Editor - @lancefernandez

After consecutive losses to the Toyota Auto Body Queenseis and JT Marvelous, Jaja Santiago and the Ageo Medics will face the Japanese V.League Division 1 2016-2017 Champion NEC Red Rockets. A win for the Medics will improve their record to 4-4 and drop the Eastern Conference-leading Red Rockets to 5-5. That is easier said than done though for the Red Rockets feature Japanese national team members Sarina Koga and Haruyo Shimamura. Middle blocker Kana Ono and outside hitter Saki Minemura are also part of the team.

Will Santiago, Keti Barun, Yuuri Yoshino, and the rest of the Ageo Medics put an end to their two-game losing skid? Or will the Red Rockets launch more troubles to Ageo’s V.League Division 1 2018-2019 campaign? Watch this game via livestream below. Match starts at 12 nn, Philippine Standard Time (UTC +8).

 

 

Related

V.League Women

Jaja Santiago, Ageo Medics fell to Toyota Queenseis
V.League Women

Watch LIVE! Ageo Medics vs Toyota Auto Body Queenseis
V.League Women

Jaja Santiago, Ageo Medics take come-from-behind win over Okayama Seagulls

Popular

PVL W Open Conference

Creamline gives fitting gift for Coach Bundit’s departure
PVL W Open Conference

Petro Gazz refuels with Jeanette Panaga
PVL W Open Conference

Who will be the new Creamline head coach?

Latest

PSL All Filipino

Watch LIVE! F2 Logistics Cargo Movers vs. Cocolife Asset Managers
PSL All Filipino

Watch LIVE! Foton Tornadoes vs. Cignal HD Spikers
PSL Collegiate Grand Slam

Watch LIVE! UP Lady Maroons vs. De La Salle Dasma Lady Patriots