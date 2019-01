Jaja Santiago and the Ageo Medics are looking for their seventh win in 14 games to improve their Final Eight hopes. Standing in their way are Brankica Mihajlovic and the JT Marvelous. During their first encounter in the V.League Division 1 2018-19 season, JT dominated Ageo in four sets. Will the Medics even the count? Or will JT complete the preliminary round sweep? Watch the game via livestream below. Match starts at 1 pm, Philippine time.