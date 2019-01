Currently at 5-6, Jaja Santiago and the Ageo Medics will face the Hitachi Rivale which is currently in third spot of the V.League Division 1 Eastern Conference. A victory by the Medics would pull them to within one win away from the Rivale and strengthen their chances for a Final Six berth. Will Jaja and the Medics avenge their 1st leg defeat to the Rivale? Or will Miya Sato and Hitachi pull off a sweep against Ageo? Watch this game via livestream below. Game starts at 2 pm, Philippine time.