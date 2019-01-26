Watch LIVE! Ageo Medics (Jaja Santiago) vs. Hisamitsu Springs

Saturday, 26 Jan 2019
Volleyverse - @volleyverse
Photo credit: Saitama Ageo Medics Twitter account, @Saitama_AMG

Jaja Santiago and the Ageo Medics are currently on top of the Japanese V.League Women’s Division Eastern Conference with an 8-7 record. They will have a chance to stretch their advantage against the league-leading Hisamitsu Springs.

At 13-1, the Springs have already clinched a spot in the Final Eight and are keen to defend their title. You might need to wear glasses upon seeing the collection of stars that they have.

Playing for the Hisamitsu Springs are Japanese national team members Risa Shinnabe, Nana Iwasaka, Yuki Ishii, and Rika Nomoto. USA national team member Foluke Akinradewo is also part of this squad.

The Medics are certainly in for a fight but they cannot be counted out. Watch this game via livestream below. Match starts at 2 pm, Philippine time.

Related

V.League Women

Ageo Medics win over the NEC Red Rockets on Jaja Santiago’s birthday
V.League Women

Watch LIVE! Toray Arrows (Dindin Santiago-Manabat) vs. Toyota Auto Body Queenseis
V.League Women

Watch LIVE! Ageo Medics (Jaja Santiago) vs. NEC Red Rockets

Popular

Philippines

LIVE Updates! National Team tryouts (Day 1)
Philippines

LIVE Updates! National Team tryouts (Day 2)
Philippines

Why Myla Pablo is not attending the National Team tryouts

Latest

Japan

Watch LIVE! Oita Miyoshi Weisse Adler (Marck Espejo) vs. Suntory Sunbirds
Philippines

How to buy tickets for the PVL All-Star Game 2019
Philippines

Aby Maraño: “Our goal is to win a SEA Games medal”