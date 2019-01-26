Watch LIVE! Ageo Medics (Jaja Santiago) vs. Hisamitsu Springs

Jaja Santiago and the Ageo Medics are currently on top of the Japanese V.League Women’s Division Eastern Conference with an 8-7 record. They will have a chance to stretch their advantage against the league-leading Hisamitsu Springs.

At 13-1, the Springs have already clinched a spot in the Final Eight and are keen to defend their title. You might need to wear glasses upon seeing the collection of stars that they have.

Playing for the Hisamitsu Springs are Japanese national team members Risa Shinnabe, Nana Iwasaka, Yuki Ishii, and Rika Nomoto. USA national team member Foluke Akinradewo is also part of this squad.

The Medics are certainly in for a fight but they cannot be counted out. Watch this game via livestream below. Match starts at 2 pm, Philippine time.