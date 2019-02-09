Jaja Santiago, Ageo Medics bow to Toray Arrows

Jaja Santiago and the Ageo Medics snapped their three-game winning streak by falling to Dindin Santiago-Manabat and the Toray Arrows in four sets.

The Arrows made a 5-0 scoring run from a 13-13 tie in the first set and never looked back. A side-out game ensued since as a block by Nanami Inoue brought Toray to set point. The opening set ended in favor of the Arrows, 25-21.

Toray held an 8-5 lead coming into the first technical timeout of the second set before the Medics trimmed the deficit to one, 11-10. The Arrows made distance though with a 6-0 run that settled the count at 17-10. Both teams practically traded points after as the Arrows took set two, 25-17.

Ageo dominated the third set right off the gates with a 9-2 margin that ballooned to nine points, 21-12. A Santiago block on Toray import Jana Kulan ended set three at 25-14 for the Medics.

Toray created distance with three straight points from a 13-all deadlock in the fourth but Ageo fought back to force a tie at 21 apiece. However, the Arrows sparked a 4-1 run to end set four and the match at 25-22.

Jaja Santiago had ten attack points on 17 attempts, one kill block, and one service ace. Katarina Barun Susnjar led the Medics with 24 attacks and two blocks while Yuri Yoshino contributed 11 markers. On the flipside, Kulan paced the Arrows with 23 points (21 attacks, two blocks) while Inoue and Ai Kurogo had 14 points each. Middle blocker Kaho Ono had six attacks and six blocks in their victory. Santiago-Manabat did not check into the game.

While Ageo had a slight 60-56 edge in total attack points, the Arrows countered with a whopping 13-4 advantage in blocks. Ten of Toray’s blocks were courtesy of Inoue and Ono.

The defeat dropped the Ageo Medics to 10-8, placing them on a tie with the NEC Red Rockets atop the Japanese V.League Division 1 Women’s Eastern Conference. Meanwhile, Toray’s victory improved their mark to 11-7 which is tied for third place with the Toyota Auto Body Queenseis.

The Medics will try to bounce back against the Okayama Seagulls on February 17 at 12 noon. On the other hand, the Arrows will try to take another win when they face the Kurobe Aqua Fairies on February 16 at 1 pm. Both schedules are listed in Philippine Standard Time.