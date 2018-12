Jaja Santiago and the Ageo Medics hoped to extend their winning streak to two. However, they fell to the Toyota Auto Body Queenseis: 25-20, 25-20, 25-18. With this loss, the Medics now have a 3-3 record while the Queenseis improve to 6-1. Santiago had seven attack points and two blocks. Keti Barun led all Medics scorers with 13 spikes and two blocks. Neriman Ozsoy led the Queenseis with 16 attacks points and two blocks while Saori Takahashi converted on 12 spikes and three blocks.